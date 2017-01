First, we take a moment to remember Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died in a car crash this weekend. Then, Up To Date's independent, foreign and documentary film critics provide their insight on which movies from the past year may (or may not) get an Oscar-nomination nod. They also review what's now showing in area theaters, including 20th Century Women, Trespass Against Us, The Founder, Elle, Silence, Hidden Figures, Jackie and Lion.