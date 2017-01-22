Kansas City Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura, Age 25, Dies In Car Crash

Updated: 12:21 p.m.

The Kansas City Star is reporting that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura has died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Ventura was 25.

The Royals confirmed Ventura's death Sunday morning.

"Is it with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura," Mike Swanson, vice president of communications and broadcasting, told MLB.com.

"He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with," said Royals senior vice president of baseball operations and general manager Dayton Moore in a statement.

"We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano."

According to a report in USA Today, Ventura died Sunday on the Juan Adrian Highway in San Jose de Ocoa in the Dominican Republic. Colonel Jacobo Mateo Moquete, director of communications for the military and police of the DR, told USA Today that Ventura "was the lone passenger in the vehicle."

Ventura signed with the Kansas City Royals as a non-drafted free agent in 2008, and debuted with the team on September 17, 2013. He pitched for the Royals during two World Series appearances in 2014 and 2015, and helped the Royals win the World Series championship in 2015.

This is a developing story.

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.