Three Veteran KC Actors, Unnecessarily Incarcerated In America, And Local Listen

Thirty years. That's how much experience the trio of actors starring in a new Kansas City Actors Theatre production have ... each. They tell us about the challenges of sustaining an acting career in the Midwest. We also learn about the prevalence of over-incarceration, and a Missouri bill that would eliminate some mandatory minimum sentences. This week's Local Listen features Isaac Cates & Ordained.
Kathleen Warfel, David Fritts, and Jan Rogge star in 'My Old Lady,' which runs from January 11 to January 29, on City Stage at Union Station. For ticketing information go to KCActors.org.