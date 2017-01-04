Isaac Cates is a Kansas City native who studied at the UMKC Conservatory of Music and Dance. Since he co-founded Ordained in 2004, it's become one of the most prominent gospel groups in Kansas City.

3 reasons we're listening to Isaac Cates & Ordained this week:

1. They've shared stages with gospel greats like Marvin Sapp and Shirley Caesar.

2. Their concert on Friday, opening for Sapp, is hosted by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, and is part of the organization’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration.

3. The rousing, inspirational “You Are Enough” showcases the powerful voices of Cates and the members of his backing choir. Cates has suggested the song “reminds us that God’s strength is made perfect in our weakness.”

Isaac Cates & Ordained open for Marvin Sapp at the 2017 MLK Gospel Concert, 7 p.m. Friday, January 6 at Victorious Life Church, 3400 Paseo Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are $25, available here.

