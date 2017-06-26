Kansas Legislature Ends Session But Awaits Court Decision On School Funding

By 33 seconds ago
  • Republican House Majority Leader Don Hineman and other House members gathered Monday for the final day of the session.
    Republican House Majority Leader Don Hineman and other House members gathered Monday for the final day of the session.
    Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

Kansas lawmakers met briefly Monday for the ceremonial end of the legislative session. They considered overriding some vetoes issued by Gov. Sam Brownback but ultimately took no action.

Republican Senate President Susan Wagle ended that chamber’s meeting quickly because she said some lawmakers were gone and overrides simply weren’t going to be possible.

“We already knew that any of the overrides would not have passed in the Senate,” she said. “I decided with the Republican leadership and the Democrat leadership that we would just gavel out.”

Related story: Senate President Considers Run For Governor Or Congress

Brownback on Sunday struck down a budget item blocking changes to Medicaid services for people with disabilities but said his administration won’t revamp the program without lawmaker approval. That took some wind out of the override efforts, said Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly.

“The need for an override didn’t seem that extreme because there were some pledges in that veto message,” she said. “We just have to take the governor at his word.”

The 2017 legislative session came in at 114 days, which tied the 2015 session for the longest in state history.

After lawmakers ended the session, Brownback criticized their decisions. To tackle a budget deficit, lawmakers raised taxes by rolling back many of the 2012 tax cuts.

“This legislative session made history, but for all the wrong reasons,” Brownback said in a statement. “This session marks a drastic departure from fiscal restraint. I trust that future legislatures will return to a pro-growth orientation.”

The governor called spending levels in the state budget “excessive” when he signed it into law, but he didn’t use his line-item veto power to make spending reductions.

Lawmakers have struggled with the state budget since the 2012 tax cuts, which slashed income tax rates and eliminated income taxes for thousands of business owners.

Republican House Majority Leader Don Hineman said those tax changes simply went too far.

“We’ve now adjusted and corrected that overreach. That gives us an opportunity to go forward knowing that we have a more stable funding source,” he said Monday.

But some budget uncertainty remains as lawmakers wait for a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court on the state’s school spending formula. Justices previously said Kansas wasn’t adequately funding schools. In response, lawmakers approved a new formula that will add almost $300 million in aid over two years.

Next month, justices will hear arguments on whether the new funding system passes constitutional muster.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Kansas Legislature
Kansas budget
Sam Brownback
Susan Wagle
Digital Post

Related Content

Brownback Signs Kansas Budget, Blasts Spending Levels

By 6 hours ago
File Photo / Kansas Public Radio

Gov. Sam Brownback denounced the level of spending in the Kansas budget, but he still chose to sign the bill into law over the weekend.

“I am signing the budget, despite my concerns about excessive spending, to avoid a break in core functions of government and to provide state workers with well-deserved pay increases,” said Brownback in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Brownback Signs School Funding Bill, Allows Gun Law Exemption For Public Hospitals

By & Jun 15, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Gov. Sam Brownback on Thursday signed into law the state’s new school funding formula, which increases aid to schools by $284 million within two years.

In signing Senate Bill 19 into law, Brownback said it directs “more dollars into the classroom by limiting bond and interest aid, encouraging responsible financial stewardship at the local level.” 

Kansas Lawmakers Raise Taxes And Spending Before Ending Session

By , , , & Jun 11, 2017
Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

It took 113 days instead of the scheduled 100, but Kansas lawmakers finally ended their 2017 session Saturday.

Their final act was to approve a two-year budget plan that supporters say will start the process of repairing damage done by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax cuts. But the session’s climatic moment occurred a week earlier when lawmakers overrode Brownback’s veto of a bill that largely reversed those cuts. 

Brownback Tax Cut Era Ends With Kansas Legislature’s Veto Override

By Jun 7, 2017
Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

Conservative Republicans, some of whom voted for sweeping tax cuts in 2012 or defended them in the years since, parted ways with Gov. Sam Brownback on tax policy Tuesday — at least long enough to side with moderates and Democrats in overriding his veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase.

The law to increase taxes over the next two years comes as legislators seek to close a projected $900 million budget gap for that same period and bolster funding for K-12 schools under a Kansas Supreme Court order.

Kansas Lawmakers Send School Funding Increase To Brownback

By Jun 5, 2017
Sam Zeff / Kansas News Service

A school finance plan that will add nearly $300 million over two years gained approval Monday night in the Kansas Legislature and now moves to Gov. Sam Brownback for consideration.

Lawmakers faced a June 30 deadline to increase school funding after a March ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court that said current funding is inadequate. During debate, some lawmakers raised concerns that the $300 million plan will not satisfy the court and could make a special session likely.