Brownback Signs Kansas Budget, Blasts Spending Levels

By 19 minutes ago
  • Gov. Sam Brownback signed the Kansas budget bill into law Sunday afternoon but used his line-item veto power to strike down portions that would block his administration from consolidating or modifying Medicaid services for Kansans with disabilities.
    Gov. Sam Brownback signed the Kansas budget bill into law Sunday afternoon but used his line-item veto power to strike down portions that would block his administration from consolidating or modifying Medicaid services for Kansans with disabilities.
    File Photo / Kansas Public Radio

Gov. Sam Brownback denounced the level of spending in the Kansas budget, but he still chose to sign the bill into law over the weekend.

“I am signing the budget, despite my concerns about excessive spending, to avoid a break in core functions of government and to provide state workers with well-deserved pay increases,” said Brownback in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Brownback did choose to use his line-item veto power to strike down two parts of the bill. His vetoes do not reduce overall spending in the two-year budget.

The timing of his vetoes gave lawmakers interested in an override little time to organize before the ceremonial end of the session Monday.

Brownback nixed part of the budget aimed at blocking his administration from consolidating or modifying Medicaid services for Kansans with disabilities. Brownback called that provision overly broad but said his administration wouldn’t attempt changes “without meaningful engagement with stakeholders and approval from the Legislature.”

Sean Gatewood, with the KanCare Advocates Network, said it makes sense for lawmakers to have oversight because of the large amount of money spent on Medicaid. He’s pushing for an override of that veto.

“It’s important for the Legislature to have some say on what exactly the program looks like, and that’s why that proviso was included,” Gatewood said.

Brownback also vetoed provisions of the budget related to the money that would have been generated from the sale of lottery tickets in vending machines. That’s because he vetoed the bill creating lottery ticket vending machines earlier this month.

The spending plan includes pay increases ranging from 2.5 to 5 percent for many state employees, plus raises targeting workers in the judicial branch. Some state workers haven’t had a pay increase for nearly a decade.

Brownback and lawmakers struggled to balance the budget this year in the face of a deficit and a court ruling that said the state wasn’t adequately funding schools. Lawmakers eventually decided to increase taxes by rolling back many of the 2012 tax cuts. To do that, they overrode a veto from Brownback earlier this month.

After Monday’s ceremonial last day, known as sine die, the 2017 legislative session will clock in at 114 days. That will tie the 2015 session for the longest in state history.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Kansas Legislature
Digital Post
Medicaid
KanCare

Related Content

Brownback Signs Bill Creating Task Force To Study Kansas Foster Care System

By Jun 23, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Gov. Sam Brownback on Friday signed a bill creating a task force to examine the Kansas foster care system.

The number of children in the Kansas foster care system has set records in recent years, passing 7,100 in April. The death of an abused boy in Kansas City, Kansas, also raised concerns about whether the system was protecting children. 

Kansas Lawmakers Boost Some Spending On Mental Health System

By Jun 20, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

In voting for a $1.2 billion tax increase to bolster the budget for the next two years, the Kansas Legislature avoided a projected $900 budget hole and began restoring past cuts to the mental health system.

Brownback Signs School Funding Bill, Allows Gun Law Exemption For Public Hospitals

By & Jun 15, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Gov. Sam Brownback on Thursday signed into law the state’s new school funding formula, which increases aid to schools by $284 million within two years.

In signing Senate Bill 19 into law, Brownback said it directs “more dollars into the classroom by limiting bond and interest aid, encouraging responsible financial stewardship at the local level.” 

Kansas Lawmakers Raise Taxes And Spending Before Ending Session

By , , , & Jun 11, 2017
Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

It took 113 days instead of the scheduled 100, but Kansas lawmakers finally ended their 2017 session Saturday.

Their final act was to approve a two-year budget plan that supporters say will start the process of repairing damage done by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax cuts. But the session’s climatic moment occurred a week earlier when lawmakers overrode Brownback’s veto of a bill that largely reversed those cuts. 

Brownback Tax Cut Era Ends With Kansas Legislature’s Veto Override

By Jun 7, 2017
Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

Conservative Republicans, some of whom voted for sweeping tax cuts in 2012 or defended them in the years since, parted ways with Gov. Sam Brownback on tax policy Tuesday — at least long enough to side with moderates and Democrats in overriding his veto of a $1.2 billion tax increase.

The law to increase taxes over the next two years comes as legislators seek to close a projected $900 million budget gap for that same period and bolster funding for K-12 schools under a Kansas Supreme Court order.

Brownback Administration Suspends Medicaid Waiver Integration

By May 4, 2016
Andy Marso / Heartland Health Monitor

Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration will not fight a legislative directive to postpone the integration of Medicaid waiver services for Kansans with disabilities, according to an email sent by an administration official.

The Legislature passed a budget early Monday that included a provision prohibiting spending in the next fiscal year on any waiver integration plan to be implemented before July 2018.