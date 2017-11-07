Kansas City Voters Overwhelmingly Approve New Single Terminal At KCI

After years of back and forth and deal-making, a complicated (some would say bungled) procurement process, complete with ethics complaints and calls for a do-over, Kansas City, Missouri, voters have approved a plan to build a new, single terminal at Kansas City International Airport.

Although recent polls indicated the race would be close, voters overwhelmingly supported the new terminal.

The billion-dollar project will be paid for using airport fees and revenue, not taxes or money from the city's general fund.

Tuesday's vote closes a chapter in the years-long debate between people who love the current design and those that think the 45-year-old building is past its life cycle.

City officials have been trying to move forward with a new airport for years, and in April 2016, the airlines that operate out of KCI, led by Southwest, told the city council they favored a new, single terminal over a renovation of the current "horseshoe" design.

But polling later the same month showed a lack of public support, so in May 2016, Mayor Sly James hit pause on talks for a new terminal.

Conversations stopped until May of this year, when city officials announced that they had reached a no-bid deal with local engineering firm Burns and McDonnell to design, build, and privately finance a new single terminal.

After pushback from the public and from members of the city council, the city decided to open the project to bidding.

Eventually, and after no shortage of twists and turns, the council selected a team led by Maryland-based Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate for the project.

Last month, Edgemoor released their initial design concept. They say they'll work with the community over the next few weeks before settling on the design.

Lisa Rodriguez is a reporter and the afternoon newscaster for KCUR 89.3. Connect with her on Twitter @larodrig.