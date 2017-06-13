Timeline Extended For Proposals To Build New Kansas City Airport Terminal

By 7 hours ago
  • Kansas City leaders have agreed on revised request for proposals to build a new terminal at KCI that extends the timeline to submit bids.
    Kansas City leaders have agreed on revised request for proposals to build a new terminal at KCI that extends the timeline to submit bids.
    Julie Denesha / KCUR

The Kansas City mayor, city manager and members of the city council on Tuesday put their heads together to finalize the request for proposals to build a new, single-terminal Kansas City International Airport.

Interested firms will now have until August 10 to submit proposals — including all design and financing details. Councilman Quinton Lucas  says he feels confident this plan is legally sound.

“It’s one that kind of cures any process concerns we had before, and I’m proud of what we’ve come up with for today,” Lucas says.

Under the revised request for proposals, bidders will have until July 27 to submit qualifications and designs and another 15 days to submit financing details.  

Lucas says that once the council reviews the proposals, they’ll decide whether to put the issue on the November ballot. 

Prior to Tuesday, Lucas has been critical of the city's process regarding a new airport. 

On May 12, Kansas City Mayor Sly James announced local engineering firm Burns & McDonnell had made an unsolicited offer to design, build and privately finance an new, single-terminal KCI, assuring that the city would retain ownership and control of the airport. 

After pushback from the public and from members of the city council, the city decided to open the project to bidding, with a provision that Burns & McDonnell would have the opportunity to match the best bid submitted by June 20.

That provision was later eliminated. 

"I think its fair for anyone to say that the city had a bit of a convoluted process over the last few weeks," Lucas says.  "I think we've come out of that and I think once we all decided to start working together we've come to a plan that is going to work better with the flying public in our region." 

Lucas says he hopes the council will be able to review the plans and come to a final decision on what plan will be put before voters in November by the end of August. 

Lisa Rodriguez is the afternoon newscaster and a reporter for KCUR 89.3. Connect with her on Twitter @larodrig

KCUR's Elle Moxley contributed to this report. 

Tags: 
Kansas City International Airport (KCI)
Kansas City Council
Quinton Lucas
Sly James
Burns & McDonnell
Spot

Related Content

People Still Have Questions And Concerns About New KCI Plan, Even After Bids Open Up

By Jun 6, 2017
Laura Ziegler / KCUR 89.3

At the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center Monday night, a Kansas City Council committee held the first public hearing on a new airport since opening the bidding process to additional firms.  

Kansas City firm Burns and McDonnell quietly presented the city with a proposal last month to build a new, privately-financed, single terminal airport. The proposal allegedly protects the city from financial risk while allowing ownership and operation of the airport to remain in city hands.

Kansas City Shifts To Open Bidding On New Airport Terminal

By May 30, 2017
Lexi Churchill / KCUR 89.3

Kansas City will take bids for building a new, single terminal at Kansas City International airport after all.  

Earlier this month, city officials announced that they would consider an offer from Kansas City based Burns & McDonnell to design, build and finance a new airport terminal to replace the horseshoe shaped terminals at KCI. Burns & Mac asked for exclusivity on the deal, but some council members wanted competitive bids on the enormous project, and last week another engineering firm, AECOM, from Los Angeles, tendered one, unsolicited.