Kansas City Royals Fans And Players Gather At The K, And Tweet, To Mourn Pitcher Yordano Ventura

Kansas City Royals fans are reacting to the news of the death of one of their top young starting pitchers. Twenty-five-year old Yordano Ventura was killed on Sunday in a one-car accident in the Dominican Republic, where he grew up and lived.

Down the stretch in the 2015 season, when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series, Ventura was considered one of their best pitchers. His ability to throw 100-miles-per-hour pitches captivated fans such as Andrew Keech of Kansas City, Kansas, who dropped off flowers on Sunday in front of Kauffman Stadium.

"I didn't know what else to do," said Keech. "It hurts a lot for sure. He was a hothead, but everything he did was for his team."

Keech added, "Every time you thought about Yordono, you thought what he could be. In just another five years, he could have definitely been one of the best pitchers in baseball. It hurts for the whole team, I'm sure. Can't even imagine."

The flags in front of Kauffman Stadium have been lowered to half-mast.

Thank you for your support during this difficult time. #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/jkDNKDmtNg — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 22, 2017

Somber scene at Kauffman Stadium as fans come to mourn the loss of their Ace. pic.twitter.com/da47HtoyMF — MLB (@MLB) January 22, 2017

Went to the K today to pay my respects . That's family . KC is family . #ForeverRoyal #RIPYordanoVentura pic.twitter.com/ofAduB8j14 — Dani Jayhawk (@DSforKU) January 22, 2017

Another small fan brings flowers to a growing memorial outside Kauffman Stadium honoring @Royals Ace Yordano Ventura. @MLB #RIPAce pic.twitter.com/hJ146nVBKB — Jeff Roberts (@ENGPHOTO) January 22, 2017

