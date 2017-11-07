Former Member Of Brownback Cabinet Withdraws From Kansas Congressional Race

By 22 minutes ago
  • Antonio Soave, a former Kansas commerce secretary, on Tuesday withdrew as a candidate for the 2nd District congressional seat.
    Antonio Soave, a former Kansas commerce secretary, on Tuesday withdrew as a candidate for the 2nd District congressional seat.
    File Photo / Kansas Public Radio

Antonio Soave, a candidate with a colorful resume who at first blush appeared destined for a career in politics, has taken himself out of the running for a congressional seat in a Kansas district that Republicans are fighting to keep.

A former pick by Gov. Sam Brownback to head the Kansas Department of Commerce, Soave withdrew Tuesday as a candidate for the 2nd District seat held by five-term Republican Lynn Jenkins, who is not running for re-election.

A former semi-professional soccer player, model and romance novelist, Soave has recently been the subject of several news stories about his business dealings and his 18-month tenure at the commerce department.

The stories, most of which were reported by the Kansas City Star, detailed Soave’s legal battle with a former business partner and his practice of awarding lucrative state contracts to other former associates.

Brownback’s office on Friday confirmed that he fired Soave in June, reversing several weeks of public denials.

Soave made no direct reference to the spate of negative publicity in a statement posted to Facebook announcing his decision. Instead, he cited growing family pressures.

“By the grace of God, we are awaiting our sixth child soon,” Soave wrote, noting that the campaign had been more stressful than he or his wife had anticipated. “As a result, we feel it is best to focus our attention on our children and our home.”

In a generic defense of his record, Soave wrote that he did his “very best” to bolster the Kansas economy while at the commerce department.

Soave’s exit leaves five Republicans competing for the right to run against likely Democratic nominee Paul Davis.

Davis, a former Kansas House minority leader who narrowly lost a 2014 bid to unseat Brownback, has so far outraised any of his potential Republican opponents.

Soave’s departure doesn’t significantly affect the dynamics of the GOP primary, said University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller, noting that the former commerce secretary wasn’t among the candidates being promoted by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“The real effect it seems is that there is just one less conservative Republican in a field of conservative Republicans,” Miller said, referring primarily to Steve Fitzgerald and Caryn Tyson, two state senators vying for the 2nd District nomination.

The 2nd District, which covers the eastern third of the state excluding the Kansas City metropolitan area, is one of two in Kansas being targeted by national Democrats in an effort to regain the majority in the U.S. House.

Democrats also are targeting the 3rd District seat now held by four-term Republican Kevin Yoder. It includes the KC metro area.

Jim McLean is managing director of the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio covering health, education and politics. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Kansas Elections 2018
Congress
Lynn Jenkins
Paul Davis
Sam Brownback
Digital Post

Related Content

Davis’ Strong Fundraising Start Has Republicans Scrambling In Kansas Congressional Race

By Oct 9, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Democrat Paul Davis is off to a strong fundraising start in his bid to capture the 2nd District congressional seat being vacated by Republican Lynn Jenkins, who is not seeking a sixth term.

Davis recently announced that he had raised $400,000 despite getting a late start.

Kansas State Sen. Tyson Joins 2nd District GOP Race

By Aug 24, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Another state lawmaker is joining the race for the 2nd District congressional seat in eastern Kansas.

Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, from Parker, said Thursday that she will run for the position currently held by Republican Lynn Jenkins, who has decided not to seek re-election after five terms.

Democrats Targeting Yoder In Bid To Gain U.S. House Majority

By Aug 7, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

With President Donald Trump’s poll numbers sliding into historically low territory, Democrats won’t be satisfied with modest gains in next year’s midterm election.

They’re hoping for an anti-Trump wave that gives them control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Fitzgerald Says Strong Conservative Needed To Keep Kansas’ 2nd District In GOP Hands

By Jul 14, 2017
Jim McLean / Kansas News Service

Kansas state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald says he’s running for Congress in the 2nd District to keep the seat in Republican hands.

Five-term Republican Lynn Jenkins now holds the seat, but she is not running for re-election

Kansas Congresswoman Jenkins Says She Won’t Run Again in 2018

By Jan 25, 2017
File Photo / Kansas News Service

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 25.

Kansas 2nd District Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins said Wednesday she will leave her seat at the end of this term and explore jobs in the private sector.

There have been rumors about Jenkins running for Kansas governor in 2018, as Gov. Sam Brownback’s second term will be ending. In a statement, Jenkins seemed to put those rumors to rest.