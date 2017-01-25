Kansas Congresswoman Jenkins Says She Won’t Run Again in 2018

Kansas 2nd District Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins said Wednesday she will leave her seat at the end of this term and explore jobs in the private sector.

There have been rumors she might consider a run for Kansas governor in 2018, as Sam Brownback’s second term will be ending. In a statement, Jenkins seemed to put those rumors to rest.

“I will not be running for any office in 2018. In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she wants to focus on policy for the next two years.

“This is a time for fighting for Kansas and making the tough calls; not fundraising and campaigning. This is a time we can fix the tax code, effectively reform the health care system and make the federal government as a whole work better for the nearly 720,000 Kansans I serve in Congress,” she said.

While many Kansas political watchers expected Jenkins to consider a run for governor, she has been mum on the issue. After winning re-election in November, Jenkins dodged the question with a smile and a laugh.

“I'm focused on serving the people in the 2nd District for the next two years,” Jenkins said then when asked by a reporter about running for governor.

In her announcement Wednesday, Jenkins thanked her supporters. She won her first House race in 2008, defeating Democratic incumbent Nancy Boyda.

“It has been and will continue to be an incredible honor to serve Kansans in Congress for what will be a decade at the conclusion of this Congress. For me, that is enough,” Jenkins said.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Koranda is Statehouse reporter for Kansas Public Radio, a partner in the Kansas News Service.