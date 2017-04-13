Democrat Davis Considers Run For 2nd District In Kansas

Paul Davis, a former legislator and Democratic candidate for Kansas governor, said Thursday he is considering a run for the 2nd District congressional seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins.

Davis narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Sam Brownback in the 2014 race for governor. Davis is from Lawrence and served as the Democratic leader in the Kansas House of Representatives.

While Davis said he has concerns about some of the policies proposed by President Donald Trump, he said he worked across the aisle during his time in Topeka and wants to take that sprit to Washington, D.C.

“The process doesn’t work if we don’t try to work together,” Davis said. “We need people who are going to be able to try to unite us where we’ve got common ground, and I think that’s what people expect.”

Jenkins announced in January that she won’t run for re-election or any other political office in 2018.

Republican State Sen. Steve Fitzgerald announced earlier this month that he would run for the seat. He said he wants to focus on building the economy and reducing federal regulations.

“We need a Congress that’s going to help President Trump achieve the agenda that the American people voted for,” said Fitzgerald, of Leavenworth.

The 2nd District seat covers much of eastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Leavenworth and Pittsburg.

