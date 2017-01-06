Related Program: 
Up To Date’s Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics’ ‘Three to See,’ January 6-8

By & 4 hours ago
Natalie Portman has received widespread praise for her portrayal of the first lady in the new film 'Jackie'.
Credit Pablo Larrain / Twentieth Century Fox

Free samples are awesome, face tattoos should be avoided at all costs, and puppies are adorable. These are things on which all people can agree. Cinema is not. However, Up to Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics were able to reach a consensus. They've recommended the same set of movies to see before the weekend is over, so grab a friend (and some tissue) and get yourself to a local theater to catch a great flick.

Fences, PG-13

  • The big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's most accessible play soars thanks to magnificent performances by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis as a married couple in love and at war.

Manchester by the Sea, R

  • Kenneth Lonergan's keenly felt script and sensitive direction are bolstered by Casey Affleck's devastating performance as a man whose sealed off grief finds pockets of air after he becomes his teenage nephew's guardian.

Jackie, R

  • Natalie Portman impressively channels the breathy entitlement and brutal traumatization of Mrs. Kennedy in the hours before and days after her husband's assassination.
