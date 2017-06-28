Why A Border Wall Won't Work, And Holding Out Hope For Small Midwestern Towns

It's easy to claim that Mexican immigrants, workers or political policies are what ails the American economy, but the problem is more complex than that. Today, we learn why simple solutions won't solve complicated issues between the United States and its southern neighbor. Then, we meet a journalist and author who toured small towns throughout the Midwest, and was pleasantly surprised by the resilience and hope she found in them.

Raúl Rodríguez Barocio, chairman of the board of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation, will discuss border issues and why Kansas and the Midwest should care about the border at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. For more information, visit DoleInstitute.org.