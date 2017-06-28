Related Program: 
Why A Border Wall Won't Work, And Holding Out Hope For Small Midwestern Towns

  • U.S. Representative Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, said in January that President Trump's proposal to build a wall along the entirety of the border between Mexico and the United States is "a third-century solution to a 21st-century problem."
    Ryan Bavetta / Flickr - CC

It's easy to claim that Mexican immigrants, workers or political policies are what ails the American economy, but the problem is more complex than that. Today, we learn why simple solutions won't solve complicated issues between the United States and its southern neighbor. Then, we meet a journalist and author who toured small towns throughout the Midwest, and was pleasantly surprised by the resilience and hope she found in them.

Raúl Rodríguez Barocio, chairman of the board of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation, will discuss border issues and why Kansas and the Midwest should care about the border at the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. For more information, visit DoleInstitute.org.

