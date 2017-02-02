Where Our Legislators Stand On Trump's Executive Order On Refugees And Immigrants

By KCUR Staff 4 hours ago
  • Images from the Missouri and Kansas statehouses from top to bottom.
    Onasill ~ Bill Badzo / Flikr -- CC - remixed, cropped

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order suspending new-refugee admissions for 120 days and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

The move caused immediate controversy, sparking protests in Kansas City and other cities and airports around the U.S. as federal authorities began enforcing the ban.

KCUR, NPR and dozens of member stations wanted to help the public understand where their lawmakers stand on the issue. Collectively, through searches for public statements on Twitter, on members of Congress’s web sites and in news interviews we found the following information:

Loading...

