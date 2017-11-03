Related Program: 
Up To Date

What's Showing In Independent, Foreign & Documentary Film

By & Coy Dugger 39 minutes ago
  • The famous shower scene from 'Psycho' utilized 78 different camera setups and 52 edits. The process of creating this historic cinema moment is the basis for the new film '78/52: Hitchock's Shower Scene.'
    The famous shower scene from 'Psycho' utilized 78 different camera setups and 52 edits. The process of creating this historic cinema moment is the basis for the new film '78/52: Hitchock's Shower Scene.'
    Shamley Productions

The Kansas International Film Festival begins this weekend.  Today, Up To Date's Film Critics talk with the filmmaker behind one festival entry, The Weight of Honor, that looks at the impact on families when wives and mothers of soldiers become caretakers for their catastrophically injured husbands and sons.  Then the critics review the best (and worst) indie, foreign and documentary movies now showing on area screens, including Jane, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Blade of the Immortal, LBJ, Mansfield 66/67, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Loving Vincent, 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene and Victoria and Abdul.

'The Weight of Honor' will screen one time only at the Kansas International Film Festival on Saturday, November 4 at 5:25 p.m. at the Glenwood Arts Theatre. KIFF  runs from Friday, November 3, through Thursday November 9.

Tags: 
Talk Show
independent film
Film Critics
movies film
documentary
Steve Walker
Bob Butler
film

Related Content

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 3-5

By & Coy Dugger & Justin Garnett 4 hours ago
National Geographic Studios

The world is a complicated place full of important decisions and things beyond our control. Which way to vote on the KCI single-terminal ballot question? Will Amazon HQ2 come to the metro or not? With all this uncertainty, one thing is still for sure: You can count on Up To Date's Indie, Foreign and Documentary Film Critics to recommend the best flicks of the month. 

Steve Walker

Human Flow, PG-13

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' October 27-29

By & Coy Dugger Oct 27, 2017
Amazon Studios and Participant Media

Galloping gargoyles, wicked witches and frightful fiends! If the haunts and terrors of an approaching All Hallow's Eve have you hiding under the sheets, be brave! Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary film critics are here to treat you with a trick to ward off menacing ghouls and goblins. Let their recommendations help you plan your escape to an area theater featuring the best films now showing.

Steve Walker

Human Flow, PG-13

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' October 20-22

By & Oct 20, 2017
Good Deed Entertainment

With Royals' season at a disappointing end, and the Chiefs having gotten their game out of the way on Thursday, sports fans might be looking for other things to do. This weekend's a perfect chance to check out recommendations from Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics. They won't get our boys in blue into the playoffs or make up for two painful losses on the gridiron, but they might help you forget.

Cynthia Haines

78/52, Not rated

What's Showing In Independent, Foreign & Documentary Film

By & Justin Garnett Sep 29, 2017
CFI

If you’re planning a movie night but find yourself underwhelmed by plastic blocks or cannibal clowns, take heart! There are other cinematic options this fall: A man flees Leningrad and the Soviet secret police, a doctor wrestles with guilt and mystery, and more.