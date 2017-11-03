What's Showing In Independent, Foreign & Documentary Film

The Kansas International Film Festival begins this weekend. Today, Up To Date's Film Critics talk with the filmmaker behind one festival entry, The Weight of Honor, that looks at the impact on families when wives and mothers of soldiers become caretakers for their catastrophically injured husbands and sons. Then the critics review the best (and worst) indie, foreign and documentary movies now showing on area screens, including Jane, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Blade of the Immortal, LBJ, Mansfield 66/67, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Loving Vincent, 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene and Victoria and Abdul.

'The Weight of Honor' will screen one time only at the Kansas International Film Festival on Saturday, November 4 at 5:25 p.m. at the Glenwood Arts Theatre. KIFF runs from Friday, November 3, through Thursday November 9.