Violence In Kansas City

Kansas City recently hit a milestone: 2016 saw the highest number of homicides in the past 10 years. What's going on in the metro? A look at what each death means for KC and its children.
Guests:
- Jean Peters Baker, Jackson County Prosecutor
- Rosilyn Temple, Director, Kansas City chapter of Mothers in Charge
- Toya Like, Associate Professor, Department of Criminal Justice & Criminology at UMKC
- Kortney Carr, therapist who specializes in the trauma surrounding homicide, AdHoc Group Against Crime and Swope Health Services