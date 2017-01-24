USDA Scientists Told Not To Publicly Share Their Work

By 5 minutes ago
  • A researcher with the federal Agricultural Research Service studies a sample at a vault preserving genetic material in Fort Collins, Colorado.
    A researcher with the federal Agricultural Research Service studies a sample at a vault preserving genetic material in Fort Collins, Colorado.
    File: Grace Hood / for Harvest Public Media

Employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s main research arm, the Agricultural Research Service (ARS), received an email from the division’s chief of staff ordering them to stop publicizing their work.

“Starting immediately and until further notice, ARS will not release any public-facing documents,” the email from Sharon Drumm reads, in part. “This includes, but is not limited to, news releases, photos, fact sheets, news feeds, and social media content.”

The order does not apply to publications released through professional journals, according to a statement by Christopher Bentley, ARS’ director of communications. Buzzfeed News first reported the existence of the memo.

The directive comes as President Donald Trump begins his term and before his nominee for Agriculture Secretary, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, undergoes U.S. Senate confirmation hearings.

The ARS runs about 750 research projects and had a $1.1 billion taxpayer-funded budget in the 2015 fiscal year. The agency operates research stations, test fields, and laboratories scattered across the country, many of which are in rural areas. ARS researchers study everything from waterway pollution to climate change and often work hand-in-hand with researchers at land grant universities.

The extent to which these orders will hamper ongoing research at the USDA are unclear. But at least two researchers who have in the past worked with ARS say collaboration with the agency is often essential to their work. If continued, this policy would fundamentally alter ARS’ mission, which includes providing access to information about agricultural problems.

"The data that the ARS and other agencies, whether they're governmental or not, provide are very critical to not only the farmer, but to all of us that try to help assist with those decisions,” says Kevin Moore, an associate Professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Missouri. “I think it's critically important for as much information as can be shared is out there so that producers can make as timely and as good decisions as possible with the data that happens to be there at the time."

The office of USDA’s Chief Scientist has not responded to a request for comment.

Harvest Public Media’s Luke Runyon, Amy Mayer and Kristofor Husted contributed to this report. 

Jeremy Bernfeld is the editor of Harvest Public Media, based at KCUR 89.3. Find him on Twitter @JeremyHPM.

Tags: 
Harvest Public Media
Spot
Missouri
science
Food & Drink
farming

Related Content

Midwest Farmers Prepare For Another Year In The Red

By Jan 23, 2017
A tractor owned by Nebraska farmer Elliot Chapman stands in a field of alfalfa. Chapman had to sell most of his equipment after experiencing financial trouble.
Courtesy Elliot Chapman

Farmers across the Midwest are trying to figure out how to get by at a time when expected prices for commodities from corn, to wheat, to cattle, to hogs mean they’ll be struggling just to break even.

“Prices are low, bins are full, and the dollar is strengthening as we speak and that’s just making the export thing a little more challenging,” says Paul Burgener of Platte Valley Bank in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Trump To Tap Former Georgia Governor Perdue As Agriculture Secretary

By Jan 18, 2017
Then-Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue visits the U.S. embassy in Uruguay in 2010.
usembassy_montevideo / Flickr

President-elect Donald Trump plans to pick former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department, a transition official and a source close to the process confirmed to NPR.

Trump is expected to make a formal announcement on Thursday, ending a months-long process that left Agriculture Secretary as the final Cabinet post to be filled.

Why We’re Growing The Most Sweet Potatoes Since WWII

By Jan 16, 2017
Sweet potato consumption in the U.S. nearly doubled over 15 years, from about 4 pounds per person in 2000.
U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr

Sweet potatoes are undergoing a modern renaissance in this country.

While they have always made special appearances on many American tables around the holidays, year-round demand for the root vegetables has grown. In 2015, farmers produced more sweet potatoes than in any year since World War II.

War Effort

“A lot of things were hard to get during World War II and potatoes were easier to raise than some of the other vegetables,” my grandmother Joyce Heise tells me.

Ethanol Could Be Better For The Environment Than Initially Expected, USDA Says

By Jan 12, 2017
The E Energy ethanol plant near Adams, Neb., processes nearly 50 millions gallons of ethanol annually.
Grant Gerlock / Harvest Public Media

A new U.S. government study claims ethanol is better for the environment than most scientists initially expected, boosting an industry that is a boon to Midwest farmers but challenged by many environmental groups and the oil industry.