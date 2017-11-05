The U.S. Attorney Office In Kansas Has A Rich History

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas is the top federal prosecutor in the state, overseeing 50 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and 50 support staff based in offices in Wichita, Topeka and Kansas City, Kansas.

As one of 93 U.S. Department of Justice outposts nationwide, it often works with local law enforcement officials on drug cases and other major state and federal crimes.

The office has a rich history. One former U.S. Attorney, Cyrus Schofield, left in the 1870s under a legal cloud that entailed taking bribes from railroads.

In 1916, U.S. Attorney Fred Robertson prosecuted Robert Stroud, the “Birdman of Alcatraz,” for murdering a federal prison guard. And another head of the office, Newell “Punk” George, managed a string of boxers on the side in the 1960s.

All U.S. Attorneys are presidential appointees, and many over the years have used the job as a launching pad for elective office such as governor or senator or to establish their bona fides as potential federal judges.