UPDATED: Two Corrections Officers Charged With Smuggling Contraband At Jackson County Jail

Updated 12:05 p.m. Monday

Two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention Center are among four people charged with involvement in smuggling contraband to inmates.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tom Larson unsealed federal charges Monday, in coordination with a large, early morning search for contraband in the jail.

Six Kansas City buses delivered around 200 officers to the jailhouse around 2 a.m. The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out the search, which began around 3 a.m. The team, including the Kansas City Police, Jackson County Sherrif's deputies and the FBI, also conducted interviews.

"It was a joint effort. Everyone worked really well together," said Jennifer Dameron, director of intergovernmental affairs and policy for the district attorney's office

Officers began to exit the jail a little before 7 a.m.

Officers leaving the Jackson County jail now, downtown, after a raid for contraband. Not much info now, more to come @kcur. pic.twitter.com/xpFkVAB1Dm — Andrea Tudhope (@_tudhope) June 26, 2017

According to the Department of Justice, Andre Lamonte Dickerson, 26, and Jalee Caprice Fuller, 29, are the two corrections officers charged. They were arrested today, along with inmate Carlos Laron Hughley, 32, and an acquaintance, Janikkia Lashay Carter, 36.

The four are in custody ahead of their initial court appearance this afternoon, when the U.S. government will request they remain in federal custody without bond.

The alleged incident is being described as a "bribery scheme." According to affidavits filed in support of the criminal complaint, the accused corrections officers were paid in exchange for smuggling in items like cellphones, narcotics and cigarettes.

Until the case is prosecuted by Deputy U.S. Attorney Gene Porter, the complaint unsealed Monday will be considered an accusation. The search comes after a long-standing investigation, according to the district attorney's office.

The last time the jail faced a similar search was in February 2016.

Andrea Tudhope is a reporter and producer for KCUR 89.3. Email her at andreat@kcur.org, and follow her on Twitter @_tudhope.