Untold Attractions On Kansas I-70, And Coming Out In Rural America

By & Coy Dugger 50 minutes ago
  • The wind farm in the Smoky Hills is a prominent attraction along I-70 in Kansas. It's located north of Ellsworth, about 140 miles west of Topeka.
    The wind farm in the Smoky Hills is a prominent attraction along I-70 in Kansas. It's located north of Ellsworth, about 140 miles west of Topeka.
    

It's a long haul from Kansas City, Kansas, to Kanorado, but driving west on Interstate 70 doesn't have to be boring. Today, we learn about some of the quirky sights and stops to enjoy while traveling the highway's 424 miles in Kansas. Then, coming out as gay is hard enough, but it can be even more difficult for older men in rural settings. We hear the story of an Iowa psychiatrist who came out after 18 years of heterosexual marriage.

Loren Olson will discuss his memoir, 'Finally Out: Letting Go of Living Straight,' with the Prime Timers Kansas City group at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The event is by invitation only. For more information, visit PrimeTimersWW.com.

