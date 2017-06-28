University Will Not Seek $48 Million From The State For Downtown Kansas City Arts Campus

Despite gaining approval from the Missouri House and Senate for $48 million in state bond funding for its proposed Downtown Campus for the Arts, the University of Missouri Board announced today that it will instead "develop plans for an alternative funding match ... rather than seek funding from the state under the 50-50 matching program for capital projects."

In April, the Missouri Senate voted 28-4 to approve the bonds and sent the legislation to Gov. Eric Greitens, who had until July 14 to sign it. But as weeks passed without the governor's signature, Arts Campus supporters reportedly grew increasingly anxious about the measure's prospects.

Meanwhile, the University of Missouri System announced dramatic budget cuts involving hundreds of faculty and staff layoffs across all of its campuses.

In a news release Wednesday morning, university officials said "details of the financial plans for the $96 million construction project and the $2 million operating costs are being developed without reliance on state funding. These plans will be presented for approval to the Board of Curators at the September meeting."

“This approach will allow construction to begin sooner and save money by avoiding construction cost inflation on a project that will benefit the students of UMKC, the people of Kansas City and the state of Missouri,” UM System President Mun Choi said in the statement.

The statement also said the "new funding mechanism would honor and preserve" pledges of $48 million from donors, including a $20 million gift from Julia Irene Kauffman on behalf of the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation.

Choi and UMKC Chancellor Leo Morton thanked "the many donors, civic leaders and state legislators who have labored tirelessly to move the Downtown Arts Campus project forward."

"The Downtown Arts Campus will be a critical element of our performing arts community. It needs to happen,” Kauffman said in the statement. “That's why I have supported it, and that's why I am so grateful to Chancellor Morton and President Choi for taking this bold step to make it a reality. They are providing leadership when we need it most."

The news release also included a statement from Kansas City Mayor Sly James, who said he was “grateful to the business and civic community for prioritizing the state funding for UMKC’s conservatory during this legislative session and for the bipartisan support this project received” and that he looked forward to helping make the project happen.