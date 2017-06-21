Union Station Launches $1.6 Million Restoration And Preservation Project

By Lexi Churchill 46 minutes ago
  • Crews are working to restore and preserve elements of Union Station's architecture over the next year. It will take more than 15,000 hours and $1.6 million.
    Crews are working to restore and preserve elements of Union Station's architecture over the next year. It will take more than 15,000 hours and $1.6 million.
    Ron Reiring / Wikimedia Commons

If you walk through Union Station’s Sprint Festival Plaza (formerly known as the North Waiting room) during the week, you’ll see a dozen dangling figures working meticulously on the ceiling. If you look even closer, you can see the limestone architecture coming back to life.

As its two-year Western expansion project draws to a close, Union Station is now jumping into a new preservation and restoration effort. Headed by Roofing Solutions, Inc., Structural Engineering Associates, and Mid-Continental Restoration Company, the $1.6 million project will take all of 15,600 hours spread out over the next year.

Workers will be cleaning off 20 years of environmental accumulation and discoloration, repairing mortar joints and caulking and sealing all other exterior joints to prevent water intrusion and deterioration, according to a news release.

“What our crews are doing is as much of an art as it is science,” Mid-Continental Restoration Vice President Matt Deloney said. “In fact, most of this work on the Station is done by hand with hand tools and small power specialty tools. It’s delicate, precise and essential to maintaining and extending the life of these exposed surfaces.”

Despite the crew’s all-day work schedule from Monday through Thursday, no Union Station events or experiences will be interrupted.

The company will not receive any taxpayer money for the preservation project, but encourages the public to donate what they can.

“The total investment we’re making to complete this important preservation work is $1.6 million and will be funded through a combination of sources including our Union Station Preservation Fund (accumulated from a $1.00 charge added to each Science City and Touring Exhibition ticket sold), operating income and the launching of a direct fundraising effort,” Union Station president and CEO George Guastello said.

The station has already drawn $1 million from the preservation fund and operating income. Chief Marketing Director Michael Tritt says they are hoping to raise the rest through the station’s many fans and supporters.

Lexi Churchill is an intern for KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Union Station
preservation
Spot
Kansas City Missouri
architecture

Related Content

Union Station Officials Hope For Another Kansas City Blockbuster With 'Pompeii'

By Sep 7, 2016
courtesy: Exhibitions International

Staff from Kansas City's Union Station announced Wednesday that come November the Bank of America Gallery will be the first stop on a three-city North American tour of POMPEII: The Exhibition. 

Exhibitions International president John Norman said visitors to POMPEII will take a journey back in time to the ancient Roman city "where they will learn about Pompeii, and the bustling, commercial port that it was." 

These Men Are Keeping The Dying Art Of Shoe Shining Alive In Kansas City

By Jennifer Cotto Dec 10, 2015
Jennifer Cotto / KCUR 89.3

If you've ever been to the Kansas City International Airport, chances are you've seen Rick Evans.

His large wooden chair sits in Terminal B — between the Boulevard Brew Pub and the Delta ticket counter. 

Evans spends most of his day sitting on a small stool next to his chair waiting for customers.

On a good day, he may see as many as 10. 

"I meet people from all walks of life," he says. "Everybody has a story. It's so neat to hear how people get their jobs, and the ordeal of going through things."

Why We'll Never Really Know How Many People Were At The Royals Parade

By Nov 6, 2015
Jason Wickersheim / Two West Advertising, twowest.com

There’s no doubt about it.

Tons of people went to the Royals World Series victory parade and rally. The city is estimating 800,000 people.