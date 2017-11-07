Underdog David Alvey Ousts Incumbent Mark Holland As KCK's Next Mayor

After a close race, newcomer David Alvey was elected mayor of Kansas City, Kansas, ousting incumbent Mark Holland in a big upset.

Around 100 people filled the room at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 4 in Kansas City, Kansas Tuesday night, heralding in a win for Alvey.

David Alvey’s team calls a win at his watch party in KCK. @kcur pic.twitter.com/BiTFazy7pv — Andrea Tudhope (@_tudhope) November 8, 2017

"We need honest straightforward leadership," Alvey told his supporters. "We don't need no security detail. We don't need no bail-out of the T-bones. What we need is for the people of the 'Dotte to be respected and valued, and let them do what they do best, which is raise their families they way they know how."

Many in attendance were firefighters and union workers. Back in late October, firefighters of Wyandotte County gathered in front of City Hall to protest what they perceived to be Mayor Mark Holland's plans to cut their fire department.

One such firefighter was Carlos Pacheco, captain of KCKFD Station 7 in the Argentine neighborhood.

"We see need in the areas where he wants to reduce service," he says.

But Pacheco's support for Alvey goes beyond that.

"David has been here his whole life," Pacheco says. "He knows how the county works. Beyond that, he's a worker. He comes from labor. He understands that's the make-up of the city."

Alvey has served on the Board of Public Utilities for eight years, and is an administrator at Rockhurst High School. He's a political newcomer, but it's his outsider status that seems to appeal to much of the community.

As for his first order of business, now that he's been elected mayor?

"First thing tomorrow, I'm going to go split firewood for my home," Alvey said.

Andrea Tudhope is a reporter for KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @_tudhope, and email her at andreat@kcur.org.