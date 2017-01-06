Two Veteran Senators Discuss The Changing Tone Of The Missouri Senate

As the 99th General Assembly convenes in what might be an historic year for Missouri politics, Statehouse Blend Missouri sits down with state senators from both sides of the aisle to find out what to expect from the 2017 legislative session. Sen. Ryan Silvey (R-Kansas City) and Sen. Jason Holsman (D-Kansas City) talk about the inner workings of the Missouri Senate, right-to-work, and ethics reform.

Guests: