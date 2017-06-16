As Tuition Rates Increase At Kansas Regents Universities, State Spending Per Student Slides

By 29 minutes ago
  • This week the Kansas Board of Regents approved another round of tuition increases for the six universities. In recent years, regents universities have depended more on tuition and fees than state appropriations to pay the bills.
    This week the Kansas Board of Regents approved another round of tuition increases for the six universities. In recent years, regents universities have depended more on tuition and fees than state appropriations to pay the bills.
    Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

The cost of higher education in Kansas continued to swell this week, carrying on a long-running trend in which universities rely increasingly on tuition and fees to operate.

This fall, a full-time semester at the University of Kansas will cost nearly $2,000 more than a decade earlier. The increase at Kansas State University has been similar.

Also over the last decade, the state’s spending per student at Kansas Board of Regents universities has slid.

Board members expressed reluctance to approve the latest round of tuition hikes during their meetings this week — and a few voted against them.

“It’s really heartbreaking to do this,” Regents Chairwoman Zoe Newton said of the increases ranging between 2.5 percent and 2.9 percent for the six state universities in the regents system. “I would hope it’s not going to just keep going up and up.”

In hours of discussion and deliberation this week, the regents worried about hindering would-be first-generation college students — a group that public universities have been courting amid ambitious goals to boost the rate of Kansans who obtain higher education degrees by 2020.

The regents wondered whether the burgeoning cost of postsecondary education makes sense in light of the salaries that many graduates can expect to earn in professions like teaching and nursing.

University of Kansas Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little speaks to the Kansas Board of Regents about proposed tuition increases. “We don’t want to keep students away because of the tuition,” she said.
Credit Celia Llopis-Jepsen / Kansas News Service

A Kansas Department of Labor survey put the average starting salary for an elementary teacher in Kansas around $35,500 in 2015. For a registered nurse it was about $43,300. 

Regent Ann Brandau-Murguia, a resident of the Argentine neighborhood in Kansas City, Kan., was among those on the board who called for lower increases than were ultimately approved.

“I see every day the challenges that low-income families experience,” she said, “just with daily quality of life issues, let alone trying to overcome the hurdles and the stumbling blocks to get into higher education.”

But Kansans who head to college today do so in an environment where regents universities depend more on tuition and fees than state appropriations to pay the bills.

That has been the case since 2012, and the gap has steadily widened. In 2016, tuition and fees provided more than $9,600 per student and the state general fund provided about $7,100. A decade ago, tuition and fees brought in $6,300 per student and the state put in about $9,600.

The average 2015 college graduate in Kansas left school with just over $28,000 in debt, according to an analysis of available data by the Institute for College Access and Success Project on Student Debt. That’s higher than averages in all four neighboring states, which ranged from $24,900 in Oklahoma to $27,500 in Missouri. 

The tuition hikes for next fall are, percentagewise, the lowest in a decade. Year-to-year increases have often topped 5 percent.

“We don’t want to keep students away because of the tuition,” KU Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said. “So every time we have a tuition increase, it’s kind of a balancing act between what we need and what we can afford.”

In making their case to the regents this week, the university presidents said the tuition increases would cover only part of the needs at their institutions, where utility bills, state-mandated pension contributions and other expenses are on the rise.

“We’re going to have to cut all the units — academic and other units, administrative units on campus — to make up that $7 million” not covered by raising tuition, K-State President Richard Myers said. “And that’s going to be traumatic.”

A slide in enrollment has compounded the situation at K-State, but all six state universities have experienced declining state aid per pupil.

“We’ve seen that trend nationally,” Board of Regents CEO Blake Flanders said, “and we’re hoping that Kansas will go against that trend and not have a disinvestment in higher education.”

He added: “It’s concerning to us because we know that higher education attainment benefits Kansas and it benefits individual Kansans.”

“We’re hoping that Kansas will go against that trend and not have a disinvestment in higher education.”

In 2010 the regents launched a 10-year agenda to reach a 60 percent postsecondary degree rate among Kansas adults by 2020, citing economic research on changing job markets and workforce demands. Though more Kansans are continuing their educations after high school, the state is not on target to reach the 2020 goal.

Meanwhile, university budgets were trimmed in recent years amid a tailspin in state revenue that at times prompted Gov. Sam Brownback and the Legislature to change course midyear and pull back on spending.

Last year the university system lost 4 percent of its budget. This month — after scuttling Brownback’s signature 2012 tax policies to raise an estimated $1.2 billion in extra revenue — the Legislature agreed to restore in the next two fiscal years about a quarter of what the universities had lost.

Murguia-Brandau took that as a sign Kansas should start tackling the rising cost of higher education.

“We’ve had some tough economic times in the state of Kansas over the last four years,” she said. “But now, given the Legislature’s recent action, I think it’s important to begin to focus on tuition and making sure it’s manageable for families.”

Celia Llopis-Jepsen is a reporter for the Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics. You can reach her on Twitter @Celia_LJ. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Kansas Board of Regents
University of Kansas
Kansas State University
higher education
Digital Post
Kansas Legislature

Related Content

JCCC Keeps Tuition Steady, But Other Kansas Universities Are Waiting On The Legislature

By Jun 4, 2017
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

There are two college tuition stories in Kansas right now.

The first is a good news story. Johnson County Community College says it will hold the line on tuition. The JCCC Board of Trustees voted last month to maintain the current cost for students. A credit hour is $93 for Johnson County residents and $110 for all other Kansas residents.

“JCCC is a place where every student has the opportunity for success.  By not raising tuition, that opportunity for success is now more achievable for more students,” president Joe Sopcich said in a statement.

Kansas Regents Set Quotas For Further Increasing Graduations

By Jan 18, 2017
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

The number of degrees and certificates being awarded by state colleges and universities is up, as are on-time graduations.

Overall the Kansas Board of Regents seemed pleased Wednesday with its latest annual progress report.

In news that will also be very welcomed by the Legislature, the report says wages are rising for those earning either a two-year or four-year degree.

The Potential For A Bargain Bachelor's Degree In Kansas

By Jan 11, 2017
Wikipedia -- CC

In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Sam Brownback threw down a gauntlet for state universities: come up with a $15,000 bachelor's degree. In education world, almost nobody saw that coming.

But now that the idea for a bargain bachelor's is out there, it's up to the Kansas Board of Regents to try and make it a reality.

Kansas Regents Say Five Percent Budget Cuts Would Cut Deep

By Sep 27, 2016
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

If Kansas is forced to reduce its budget by five percent over the next two fiscal years, higher education in the state could take a $56.4 million hit.

That's on top of $47.9 million in reductions the previous two years.

The data comes from budget documents submitted to the Governor's office by the six Kansas Board of Regents universities.

Gray-Little Announces She Is Stepping Down As University Of Kansas Chancellor

By Sep 22, 2016
Sam Zeff / KCUR 89.3

The State of Kansas is now searching for new leadership at its two biggest universities.

Bernadette Gray-Little announced Thursday that she will step down as Chancellor of the University of Kansas next summer. Gray-Little is the 17th KU chancellor and the first woman and first African-American to lead the university.

Her announcement comes as Kansas State University is in the middle of searching for a new president. Kirk Schulz left in June to take over Washington State University. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Richard Myers is the interim K-State president.

Kansas Higher Education Takes A Bigger Than Expected Cut, Tuition Could Go Higher

By May 18, 2016
Dyche Hall, University of Kansas
Ajohnson360 / CC

The regular meeting of the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday already had a bit of a somber tone; all six universities came in with tuition hike requests between 3.3 percent and 5 percent. In a 109-page document the schools detailed increased expenses and an anticipated 3 percent cut from the state.