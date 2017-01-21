Thousands Turn Out For Women's Rally In Kansas City

  • Councilwoman Jolie Justus was one of the speakers at the Women's March on Washington in Kansas City event.
On Saturday afternoon, the day after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, thousands gathered in Washington Square Park for the Women's March on Washington in Kansas City

The two-hour rally at the park at Pershing Road and Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, was one of many "sister marches" on Saturday throughout the United States and around the world. These events took place in coordination with the Women's March on Washington in Washington D.C., which welcomed crowds exceeding 500,000. Busloads of Kansas City area residents also traveled to Washington D.C. for the main event: 

Following a group rendition of the national anthem, Kansas City Mayor Sly James addressed the crowd first. "Welcome to Kansas City," he said, and stressed that all were welcome. He also shared some Marine Corps battlefield strategy: innovate, adapt, and overcome.

About a dozen speakers talked about issues including a $15 an hour minimum wage, sexual assault, reproductive rights, religious freedom, and gun violence. A few signs read: "We will not be silent," "Mind your own uterus," and the Star Wars-themed "A princess taught me to resist."

The crowd thinned toward the edges of the park. Talia, who didn't want to share her last name, stood alone in the back. A conservative Christian, Talia said she's always voted Republican. That is, until the 2016 presidential election.

"I had to question: What am I conserving? And why am I conserving it? Am I for life or am I just anti-abortion," she said. "And I discovered that I am for life."

Talia said she almost didn't come to the rally, but her husband offered to drive her — even though he doesn't always agree with her. "He wants me to have a voice even if it's slightly different than his." 

Andrea Tudhope is a freelance reporter and producer for KCUR 89.3. Follow her on Twitter @adtudhope, or reach her by email at andreat@kcur.org.

