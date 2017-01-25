Supreme Court Precedent Backs Kansas Restrictions On Guns In Public Buildings

By 7 minutes ago

Kansas lawmakers seeking to keep university campuses, hospitals and government buildings off limits to firearms are facing a familiar argument from opponents.

Namely, that such restrictions infringe on the right to keep and bear arms protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In Kansas, lawmakers are debating whether to maintain restrictions on concealed weapons highlighted in two U.S. Supreme Court rulings.
Credit Patrick McKay / Flickr -- CC

“It’s a Second Amendment issue,” says Rep. John Whitmer, a Wichita Republican. “It’s a right to bear arms issue.”

Whitmer says a proposal to maintain a short list of restrictions on where people can carry concealed handguns is “dead on arrival” in a Legislature committed to defending Kansans’ constitutional rights.

But two recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions say the type of restrictions that some Kansas lawmakers are attempting to preserve don’t violate the Constitution.

Writing for the court’s 5-4 majority in a 2008 case in which the court struck down a Washington, D.C., ordinance banning handguns, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote, “Nothing in the ruling should be taken to cast doubt on … laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings.”

Two years later, when the court struck down a similar ban in Chicago, Justice Samuel Alito affirmed the list of permissible restrictions specified in the earlier decision and added, “We repeat those assurances here.”

In Kansas, lawmakers are debating whether to maintain the very kind of restrictions the court highlighted. A bill scheduled for a hearing Thursday in the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee would strike parts of a 2013 law that require local governments and universities to allow the concealed carry of handguns in public buildings starting July 1.

Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, voted for the 2013 law but now says she favors retaining the protections it would eliminate.

“The Supreme Court has affirmed that keeping guns out of schools and government buildings is perfectly acceptable,” Kelly says, noting that her change of heart cost her the endorsement of the National Rifle Association in the 2016 campaign.

Kelly says the recent defeat of several conservative incumbents by moderate Republicans and Democrats has changed the makeup of the Legislature to the point that the bill may have a chance of passing.

“I think it’s going to get a robust debate,” she says. “But I think there very well may be the votes for it.”

Kelly says a recent incident at Kansas State University involving a 19-year-old student who accidently shot and wounded himself in his dormitory may also be a factor in the debate.

Jim McLean is managing director of KCUR’s Kansas News Service, a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio and KMUW covering health, education and politics in Kansas. You can reach him on Twitter @jmcleanks. Kansas News Service stories and photos may be republished at no cost with proper attribution and a link back to kcur.org.

Tags: 
Kansas News Service
Kansas Legislature
guns
U.S. Supreme Court
courts
Digital Post

Related Content

Kansas House Bill Would Roll Back Campus Firearms Law

By Jan 17, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

The debate over allowing concealed guns on college campuses is starting to heat up in the Kansas Statehouse.

A law passed in 2013 will require public universities to allow concealed guns on campus starting this summer. A group of Kansas lawmakers now is pushing a bill that would exempt state universities and colleges from the requirement.

Elections Question: Could The New Kansas Legislature Repeal Campus Concealed Carry?

By Nov 3, 2016
Webmaster102 / Wikimedia Commons

One outcome of the 2016 elections that we know already: the make-up of the Kansas Legislature will be different.

That raises some questions, like this one our Kansas elections coverage team got from Cynthia in Leawood:

Is it possible that Kansas will elect enough moderates to reverse the open carry gun policies in KS, especially on college campuses? Would Brownback veto such a measure?

Kansas Regents Prepare To Implement Gun Law Amid Concerns

By Dec 16, 2015
KHI News Service

The chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents says he doesn’t anticipate substantial changes in state gun laws ahead of a deadline for allowing the concealed carry of handguns on university campuses.

Shane Bangerter, a Dodge City attorney appointed to the board in 2013 by Gov. Sam Brownback, said the Kansas law allowing concealed carry in public places passed by large majorities in 2013. He doesn’t expect lawmakers to revisit the issue in the upcoming session despite growing calls for them to do so in the wake of a recent spate of mass shootings in Colorado, Oregon and California.