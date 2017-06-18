Storms Sweep Through Kansas City Metro, Causing Wind Damage and Power Outages

A line of storms brought winds of 70 to 75 miles per hour to the Kansas City metro area Saturday night, causing widespread damage to tree limbs and power outages persisting into Sunday.

Kansas City Power & Light reported on Twitter that at the peak of the outages, 93,000 customers—more than 10 percent—were without power in the utility's service area, which covers 46 counties in Kansas and Missouri.

Currently 53,121 customers with out power, down from a peak of 93,000.

We expect outages into Monday evening. Visit https://t.co/VrR4ep47Lu. pic.twitter.com/FaIwCAvO8b — KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) June 18, 2017

As of Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., 33,769 customers remained without power, including 18,359 in Kansas City, Missouri. Some of the highest outage percentages were reported in Kansas City's suburban communities, including Blue Springs, Claycomo, Gladstone, Raytown, Fairway and Roeland Park. The utility said outages in some areas would likely last until Monday evening.

While widespread, damage seemed mostly limited to trees, downed power lines and individuals homes and vehicles.

Several local events were affected as storms swept through just before 10 p.m. Organizers shut down the Boulevardia festival in the West Bottoms; Funk Fest at the Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas; and the Willie Nelson concert at the StarLight Theater in Swope Park.

ALERT: we cannot safely continue w/ the schedule. Thank you for your patience, but we are officially closing our borders. Be safe, #blvdia. — Boulevardia (@Blvdia) June 18, 2017

Due to lightning in the area creating unsafe conditions, for the safety of our patrons, the remainder of Funk Fest has been cancelled. — Providence Amp KC(@ProvidenceAmpKC) June 18, 2017

Kansas City Power & Light maintains a power outage map with the latest information.