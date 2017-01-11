Related Program: 
Statehouse Blend LIVE! At The Kansas Governor's State Of The State

  • From left to right: Sam Zeff, Sen. Ed Berger, Rep. Monica Murnan, Jim McLean
    Matt Hodapp / KCUR 89.3

Details are coming from the Kansas budget director this morning after Governor Sam Brownback delivered his State of the State address in Topeka last night. After the speech, KCUR's Statehouse Blend Kansas podcast and the Kansas News Services' Jim McLean sat down with two freshman legislators to get a fresh take on the Governor's speech.

This episode of Statehouse Blend Kansas was recorded live at the Kansas Health Institute in Topeka, KS.

Guests:

  • Ed Berger, (R-Hutchinson), Kansas Senate
  • Monica Murnan, (D-Pittsburg), Kansas House of Representatives
