Statehouse Blend Kansas Gets Ready For A New Year In Politics

As the 2017 Kansas Legislature gavels in, Statehouse Blend Kansas is preparing for another year of political coverage.

Next week, we'll be hosting a live taping directly after the Governors' State of the State address on Jan. 10th in Topeka. Please, join us for that event at the Kansas Heath Institute Conference Center located at 212 SW 8th Ave #300, Topeka, KS 66603.

After the State of the State event, we'll be bringing you new episodes of Statehouse Blend Kansas every single week until the end of session. You'll never have to miss out on the latest updates from Topeka by subscribing to Statehouse Blend Kansas.