Sprint's Boss Works Shopfloor Selling Wireless Plans

Shoppers looking for a cell phone at the Sprint store on the Country Club Plaza on Saturday got more than they bargained for: the CEO of the company wanted to listen to them.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure became a salesman again as he met customers on the shop floor at a new outlet on the Plaza.

Claure says he wants to understand what he described as “the good, the bad and the ugly” of the sales experience. By late morning Claure had a few tips.

“I’ve learned that I’d love to make this process a little simpler and less time consuming," he says.

Claure encountered a mixture of customers, from those who wanted to sign up for his service to those who were angry with their plans.

"In order for me to run a company more efficiently I need to truly understand how long do the sales take, what are the obstacles that my sales people face, how are the customers feeling about Sprint," Claure says.

"I should have done this a lot earlier!” he says.

In October, for the first time in two years, Sprint, the Kansas City-based telecommunications company, reported net revenue increases compared to the previous year.