So You Think You Can Write A Play? Give Random 'Actors' Three Anonymous Pages

By 25 minutes ago
  • Randomly selected actors read anonymous short plays at the Rep's Playwright Slam in August 2016.
    Randomly selected actors read anonymous short plays at the Rep's Playwright Slam in August 2016.
    Courtesy Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Play-reading isn't the type of thing most audiences expect to be raucous, but that's what's likely to happen at the Kansas City Rep's Playwright Slam on Monday night, says Marissa Wolf, one of the organizers.

"We invite anyone from community and the public to come and bring a one-to-three-page script. We give them a theme, and then we'll just randomly choose a script," Wolf says. "Then we choose actors from the audience, so whoever wants to jump up and be an actor, we give them a role and they go for it."

Marissa Wolf, the Kansas City Rep's director of new works, co-hosts the Playwright Slam.
Credit Courtesy Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Wolf, the Rep's director of new works, and Nathan Louis Jackson, the company's playwright-in-residence, started doing the events in 2015.

"Nathan thought it would be a wonderful way to more deeply engage with Kansas City arts community, and invite people in the door who wouldn’t otherwise come," Wolf says, adding that it's Jackson who encourages the raucousness.

"You don’t know what’s going to happen next," Wolf says. "There's something intimate and moving about being in this room with people from the community who consider themselves artists along with those who don't consider themselves artists, in that space all creating work together. There’s something wonderfully vital about that."

Also, she says, the events tend to draw younger, more diverse crowds than the Rep's more regular audiences.

Monday's theme is "La Vie Boheme" — French for "the Bohemian life," and the title of a song from Rent, celebrating the scrappy-artist's life.

"We chose 'La Vie Boheme' because it’s January, it's gray out and cold," Wolf says. Also, because it's a complicated inauguration season, she says, "instead of going really dark, we thought we would keep it light, in celebration of the bohemian life, in celebration of creation."

Playwrights will drop their anonymous scripts at a table, and Wolf and the Rep's assistant artistic director, Chip Miller (Jackson's out of town for this installment) will select ones to read.

"We have a handful of people who consider themselves playwrights and have new play readings here or at other theaters around Kansas City, but also plenty of people who have never shared any work publicly before."

The Kansas City Rep's assistant artistic director, Chip Miller, co-hosts the January 2017 Playwright Slam.
Credit Courtesy Kansas City Repertory Theatre

Especially because it's anonymous, and because of the selection process, all of their work gets treated equally.

"We don’t read them beforehand," Wolf says. "We'll say, 'This one looks longer, let’s follow it with a short one.' The fun part is you often get really interesting, powerful, funny ones and then clunkers — and that’s fine. Every script is welcome and celebrated," she says.

Wolf says she's always struck by how different the scripts are.

"We’ve had some wildly funny plays. In August, we teamed up with the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival and the theme was anything Shakespeare-inspired, and we got fantastic feminist contemporary revisions and that was really fun," she says.

"Also, you're startled to find something very dark and powerful. We've had a couple about police brutality or violence in a family. And when you only have three pages to get in there and create a scene, you can really feel the whole room quiet down and everyone sits up in their seats to listen."

Playwright Slam, 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 in the Donor Lounge at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Spencer Theater, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64110.

C.J. Janovy is an arts reporter for KCUR 89.3. You can find her on Twitter, @cjjanovy.

Tags: 
Performance
playwriting
Kansas City Repertory Theatre
Kansas City Missouri
Digital Post

Related Content

For The Kansas City Rep's Playwright-In-Residence, Writing Is Only Part Of The Gig

By Feb 12, 2016
C.J. Janovy / KCUR 89.3

It's a rare person who can make a full-time living as a playwright in Kansas City. Nathan Louis Jackson is such a person. His gig as playwright-in-residence at the Kansas City Repertory Theatre was recently renewed.

Love, Home And Danger On The Set Of 'The Diary Of Anne Frank'

By Feb 5, 2016
Kansas City Repertory Theatre

In the 1930s and 1940s, many Jews in Europe lived in fear — or in hiding — from the Nazis. 

A cramped attic in Amsterdam served as a makeshift home for two years for Anne Frank, her family, and four others. 

This secret annex was discovered, and Anne’s father, Otto Frank, was the only one to survive the concentration camps – but their stories live on through Anne’s diary, first published in 1947. 

Anne Frank: The Diary of A Young Girl, was turned into a play and a film in the 1950s. Now, decades later, there’s an update for a new era. 

Playwright Nathan Louis Jackson: From Smoking Ribs To Scripting 'Luke Cage'

By Dec 19, 2016
Paul Andrews / paulandrewsphotography.com

"Growing up, I thought I lived in like a black city," says Nathan Louis Jackson, who spent his childhood and early adulthood in the Quindaro neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas. "I didn't understand the makeup of this city. And not just that, it wasn't just a racial makeup, it was also economic. All that, I didn't get. I was in a little bubble."