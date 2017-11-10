Shorter ACA Enrollment Period, More Demand, And Exploring K-12 Options At City School Fair

Despite several unsuccessful attempts to repeal Obamacare outright, Pres. Donald Trump has made substantial changes in how the healthcare exchange works. Today, we discuss those changes, and how they're affecting folks who depend on the Affordable Care Act. Then, the City School Fair wants to make Kansas City, Missouri parents aware of all the possibilities for K-12 education that don't require moving to the suburbs. The fair is kicking off its second year helping parents and students explore their educational options.

The City School Fair takes place at the Kansas City Public Library's Central Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11. Go to ShowMeKCSchools.org for more information.

The open enrollment period for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act ends on Friday, December 15. Go to HealthCare.gov to enroll. For more information and assistance in enrolling, visit WyCoHealth.com and HCFGKC.org.