Related Program: 
Central Standard

Shakespeare Festival's Nathan Darrow; Juneteenth; Musician Stephonne Singleton

By & 3 hours ago

The 25th annual Heart of America Shakespeare Festival is coming soon, and this year, playing the lead in Hamlet is Nathan Darrow, who you may recognize from the Netflix series "House of Cards." We hear about his new role, then meet the family behind Kansas City's Juneteenth Festival, coming up June 17.

Plus, meet local singer-songwriter Stephonne Singleton who's performing this Friday at the recordBar.

Guests:

Tags: 
arts & culture
arts
Heart of America Shakespeare Festival
African-Americans
history
slavery
local music
Talk Show
Kansas City Missouri

