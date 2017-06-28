Related Program: 
Central Standard

Sewing; Storytelling

By & 15 seconds ago

Credit Christopher Bulle / Flickr -- CC

A local fashion designer put out a call to see if people would be interested in sewing lessons. The answer was a resounding yes. In a time when clothes are so cheap that they're practically disposable, we look into why there's a renewed interest in making and mending garments.

Plus, the National Storytelling Network's big annual conference kicks off in KC today. We hear from one of the participants.

Guests:

 

Tags: 
fashion
design
arts & culture
storytelling
Kansas City Missouri
Talk Show

Related Content

Kansas City Fashion Designer Wuz Smith Wants To Take Streetwear To The Next Level

By Aaron Pellish Oct 26, 2016
Courtesy Wuz Smith / Instagram

Wuz Smith isn’t quite sure what his next step is. He recently graduated from Frontier School of Excellence in Kansas City, Missouri, but right now, he’s weighing his options.

“I’m just kind of going with the flow right now,” he told host Gina Kaufmann on KCUR’s Central Standard. “Just experiencing new places and new things.”

Kansas Teen Competes On Lifetime Channel's 'Project Runway: Junior'

By Dec 4, 2015
Kyle Smith / KCUR 89.3

When Jaxson Metzler described his fashion aesthetic to Project Runway: Junior host Tim Gunn, he said that he's inspired by “B.A. women who want to look glamorous.”

“For what women?” asked Gunn.

“Bad-ass women, that's what they are,” Metzler replied.

Kansas City's Fashion Industry, And Where Religion And Science Meet

By & Coy Dugger Mar 27, 2017
Kansas City Fashion Week

Kansas City takes the nickname 'Paris of the Plains' seriously, and not just because of our fountains. Today, we learn why Kansas City Fashion Week has designers, photographers, models, makeup artists, and stylists gathered in the Heartland. Then, the director of the Vatican Observatory looks at the intersection of religion and science. He'll also answer an "age-old" question for us: Should extraterrestrials be baptized?

Storytelling With The Moth's Catherine Burns

By & Apr 3, 2017

Every great story starts with an unforgettable opening line ... that's especially true at The Moth. Now, some of the best, most courageous stories you've heard, can be found as chapters in a book, that you can go back to, again and again.

Artistic director Catherine Burns, editor of All These Wonders, joins us as The Moth celebrates its 20th anniversary. 

Guest: