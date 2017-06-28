Sewing; Storytelling

A local fashion designer put out a call to see if people would be interested in sewing lessons. The answer was a resounding yes. In a time when clothes are so cheap that they're practically disposable, we look into why there's a renewed interest in making and mending garments.
Plus, the National Storytelling Network's big annual conference kicks off in KC today. We hear from one of the participants.
Guests:
- Hadley Clark, designer and owner of Hadley
- Danielle Meister, sewing student, owner of We Are Sincerely Yours
- Godfrey Riddle, Rightfully Sewn
- Susan O'Halloran, storyteller