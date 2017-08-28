Segregation And 'The Color Of Law'; Diversity In KC's Art Scene

The racial divide in Kansas City and across the U.S. is not just the result of individual prejudice, and developers like J.C. Nichols. We'll discuss this and more, with author Richard Rothstein, who's coming to Kansas City soon to talk about his new book, The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.

Plus, is Kansas City's art scene homogenous? One outgoing artist weighs in.

Guests: