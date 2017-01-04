Screentime: Hidden Figures

John F. Kennedy had a dream of sending a white man, a black man and an Asian to the moon. Ed Dwight, a KCK native, came close to being the black man on that mission.
Inspired by the upcoming film, Hidden Figures, we hear his story. Plus, a chat with a molecular biologist and our film critics.
Guests:
- Ed Dwight, KCK native and first African-American to train as an astronaut for NASA
- Joanna Slusky, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biosciences at KU
- Russ Simmons, resident film critic
- Shawn Edwards, Fox 4 News film critic and co-founder of the African-American Film Critics Association