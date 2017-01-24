Screentime: 'The Founder' And Kansas City's McDonald's Stories

Based on a true story, the new film 'The Founder' tells the tale of how struggling salesman Ray Kroc found the McDonald's brothers and their burger shop. We meet a few Kansas Citians whose own personal stories cross paths with the growth of the original family-run California burger joint into the billion-dollar international chain it is today.
Plus, one long-time McDonald's worker shares his story, and his fight for higher wages.
Guests:
- Nabil Haddad, owner Winstead's, formerly janitor turned franchise owner, McDonald's
- Bob Bernstein, co-founder, Bernstein-Rein, created the 'Happy Meal'
- Richard Eiker, long-time McDonald's worker, Stand Up KC leader
- Russ Simmons, KCUR film critic