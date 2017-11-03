Raytown School District Settles Lawsuit Filed By Former Basketball Coach

By 22 minutes ago

Brad Oestreich succeeded Bud Lathrop as the boys basketball coach at Raytown South and remained the head coach until he was fired in 2015.
Credit Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3

The Raytown School District board quietly approved an out-of-court settlement of a lawsuit filed by former Raytown South boys basketball coach Brad Oestreich. Though the financial terms were undisclosed, a source says the settlement didn’t involve any punitive damages. The case was scheduled to go to trial next week.

Before regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 9, the board met behind closed doors to discuss “legal action, causes of action or litigation.” The case dismissal was officially posted on Oct. 31.

Oestreich’s suit was the third filed by an ex-basketball coach at Raytown South High School in the last 15 years. All three — by Jevon Crudup, Phil Morgan and Oestreich — were for wrongful termination and racial discrimination. Oestreich is white.

In the Crudup case, the district was hit with $250,000 in punitive damages by the court after he won his lawsuit. But Crudup was outspoken earlier this year about the district’s inaction at Raytown South after the most recent suit filed by Oestreich, who was relieved of his coaching duties in 2015.

Former Raytown South standout Jevon Crudup was an assistant coach under Lathrop when he sued the school district and won his case.
Credit Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3

In an emailed reaction to the settlement with Oestreich, Crudup says, “At the end of the day, it still does not solve the problem at Raytown South. Everybody knows, including them (the Raytown school board) who the real problem is.”

David Lunceford, Oestreich’s attorney, said last March that the suit was based on Oestreich being fired for standing up for the black kids on his team when they were singled out by Raytown South principal Dr. Kevin Overfelt.

When asked on Oct. 9 about the pattern of lawsuits, with their overtones of racial discrimination implications between Raytown South principal Dr. Kevin Overfelt and the boys basketball teams at the high school, Raytown Supt. Allan Markley said, “You could probably go to any school district and find issues whether it’d be boys basketball, girls basketball, track. Who knows? We live in a litigious society. That seems to more par for the course than anything.”

When pressed further about the presence of strained relationships between the Raytown South administration and the boys basketball team because of race, Dr. Markley responded, “No, I don’t see anything like that.”

Dr. Markley described the climate in the Raytown school district this way: “I find the climate wonderful enough that I send my three sons to our school buildings. I’m proud that they attend our schools and that’s all I’ll say.”

Oestreich no longer coaches basketball or works in the Raytown school district. This fall he was on the football sidelines as a part-time gridiron coach at Lee’s Summit West High School. He also holds a full-time job in pharmaceutical sales.

Greg Echlin is a freelance sports reporter for KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Spot
Raytown
basketball
sports
lawsuit

Related Content

Raytown South's Basketball Success Masks District's Legal Troubles

By Mar 14, 2017
Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3

The Raytown South High School boys' basketball team was only one victory short of making the state semifinals in Columbia, Missouri. Instead, Kearney High School is on its way there after beating Raytown on Saturday. 

Raytown South’s recent success was a lift for a program scorched by unresolved accusations of racial discrimination towards the team.

Kansas City Doesn't Have An NBA Team, But It Does Have Two Head Coaches In The NBA

By Greg Echlin Jan 3, 2017
Getty Images/NBA

Kansas City may be known more as a college basketball town these days, but two NBA head coaches with Kansas City ties, Cleveland’s Tyronn Lue and Phoenix’s Earl Watson, will make history when their teams face each other on Sunday.

Last June, the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship and set off a celebration in that city. At the same time, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, a graduate of Raytown High School, couldn’t pry himself from the bench. He sat with his face buried in his hands.

Sobbing.

Facing Budget Cuts And Layoffs, 14 Raytown Police Officers Submit Resignation

By Oct 19, 2017
Facebook - Raytown Police Department

At least 14 officers at the Raytown Police Department have submitted their resignations, the department confirms, and more officers are expected to step down. 

The resignations follow news that budget cuts could force the department to eliminate nearly a third of its sworn officers.

Raytown city officials face a Nov. 1 deadline to resolve a budget deficit.

The cuts most endanger the police department, which could lose 17 of 56 sworn officers and ten civilians.