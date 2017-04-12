Public Funding And The Arts In Kansas

Can the arts survive without federal funding? With the potential elimination of the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts, a look at how Brownback's Kansas might be a test case for art ... and a model for the rest of the country.
Guests:
- Brenda Meder, Executive Director, Hays Arts Council
- Mike Morley, Board President, Hays Arts Council
- Saralyn Reece Hardy, Director, Spencer Museum of Art
- Hadara Bar-Nadav, poet and Associate Professor, Department of English, UMKC