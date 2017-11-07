Prosecutors Ordered To Turn Over Grand Jury Materials In Probe Of Attorney-Client Recordings

The judge's order came after the federal prosecutors said they would no longer cooperate with the special master investigating the tapings.
Credit Bigstock

A judge has ordered federal prosecutors to produce grand jury materials in an ongoing probe of the audio- and video-taping of attorney-client meetings at the Leavenworth Detention Center in Kansas.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson last year named a special master to conduct the investigation after criminal defense lawyers learned that some attorney-client conversations at the prison had been recorded. Such conversations are supposed to be off-limits to the government.

More recently, Robinson directed the special master, Cleveland attorney David R. Cohen, to look into whether federal prosecutors in Kansas obtained any of the recordings and listened to or viewed them.

On Tuesday, she gave prosecutors until Nov. 21 to produce transcripts in which they requested a grand jury subpoena or reported the results of a subpoena to the grand jury.

In her order, Robinson said that the circumstances of the government’s collection and use of attorney-client recordings, including whether their collection was intentional, “remains an open issue.”

Defense lawyers first learned of the recordings in the course of an ongoing drug smuggling case at the Leavenworth prison, which is run by a private company, CoreCivic (former Corrections Corporation of America).

Prosecutors maintain they never intentionally sought the recordings and have made no use of them. But Robinson noted that prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas for the recordings and a now-former prosecutor testified that the government “had a good-faith basis to believe” they contained attorney-client meetings when those subpoenas were issued.

Robinson ruled in response to a motion filed by the Federal Public Defender in Kansas and after prosecutors said they would no longer cooperate with Cohen's investigation. The public defender had made a sweeping request for grand jury materials, but Robinson limited her order to the subpoenas or the reports of their results. 

Grand jury proceedings are typically enshrouded in secrecy, but courts have the power to order disclosure of grand jury materials in certain situations.

Dan Margolies is a senior reporter and editor for KCUR. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.

Related Content

Public Defender Moves To Have Federal Prosecutors Held In Contempt In Leavenworth Tapings Case

By Oct 25, 2017
Bigstock

The Federal Public Defender’s office is asking a judge to hold the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas in contempt after it stopped cooperating with an investigation of attorney-client tapings at a Leavenworth prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s decision was disclosed earlier this week in a report by the special master, Cleveland attorney David R. Cohen, who was appointed by the judge to look into the tapings.

U.S. Attorney’s Office In Kansas No Longer Cooperating With Attorney-Client Tapings Probe

By Oct 23, 2017
Bigstock

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas has stopped cooperating with an investigation into the taping of attorney-client meetings and phone calls at the pretrial detention facility in Leavenworth, according to the special master looking into the matter.

Federal Prosecutors In Kansas City, Kansas, Under Fire For Power Plays In Pursuit Of 'Justice'

By & Nov 5, 2017
Kelsey Borch / Flatland

Two recent cases involving prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, point to a problem that some criminal defense lawyers say has been building for a long time:

For years, they say, a small group of federal prosecutors in KCK has run roughshod over the rights of criminal defendants.