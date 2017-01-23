Poetry Unites Kansas, Arts And Politics, Story Of A Song: Revolution

In the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration, local artists weigh in on how they address politics with their work. In our latest Story of a Song, we hear how one Kansas City musician chose to address the current political climate with his song 'Revolution.'
Plus, how a special poetry contest came from Poland to Kansas.
Guests:
- Mark Uhlig, executive producer, Poetry Unites Kansas
- Ewa Zadrzyńska, director, Poetry Unites Kansas
- Dave Loewenstein, Kansas City muralist and painter
- Michael J. Krueger, artist and art professor, University of Kansas
- Grace Chin, Kansas City artist