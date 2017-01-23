Related Program: 
Central Standard

Poetry Unites Kansas, Arts And Politics, Story Of A Song: Revolution

By & 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Central Standard

In the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration, local artists weigh in on how they address politics with their work. In our latest Story of a Song, we hear how one Kansas City musician chose to address the current political climate with his song 'Revolution.'

Plus, how a special poetry contest came from Poland to Kansas. 

Guests:

Tags: 
arts & culture
poetry
politics
Story of a Song
Talk Show

Related Content

Let's Talk And Listen: New Evening Call-In Program Starts Monday, Jan. 23 On KCUR

By Jan 20, 2017
WNYC

It’s clearly time for a civil national conversation about our country’s future in the wake of a divisive election. And public radio is the best place for this conversation.

Thousands Turn Out For Women's Rally In Kansas City

By Jan 21, 2017
Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

On Saturday afternoon, the day after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States, thousands gathered in Washington Square Park for the Women's March on Washington in Kansas City

For Inauguration Day, A Kansas City Rocker Writes His First Political Song

By Jan 20, 2017
Chris Meck and the Guilty Birds

Story of a Song is a monthly segment on KCUR 89.3 in which local musicians tell the story behind a song they have written or are performing. This is a special installment to coincide with a song deliberately released on Inauguration Day, 2017.

The band: Chris Meck and the Guilty Birds

The song: "Destination Revolution"