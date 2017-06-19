Related Program: 
Orrick, Missouri

Front Street in Orrick, Missouri.
Between natural disasters, the transformation of farming, and the widespread decline of rural America, the small town of Orrick, Missouri has dwindled to a few square blocks.

KCUR's Central Standard has been visiting the edges of our listening area, to learn about communities we don't hear from quite as often. Join us for this trip 30 miles northeast of Kansas City to Orrick, where the town, lead by a new mayor, is all about re-invention.

Guests:

  • Roger Thomas, mayor of Orrick, Missouri
  • Cindy and Scotty Cazell​, regular customers at Fubbler's Cove
  • Kristi and Dave Nail, residents of Orrick, Missouri
  • Tim Heady, owner, Fubbler's Cove
