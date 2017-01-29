As Obamcare Enrollment Deadline Looms, People Frustrated By High Cost Of Plans

By 11 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Tuesday is this year's open enrollment deadline for buying health coverage through the insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.

According to local health insurance brokers, the Trump administration's push to repeal or replace the ACA, has not impacted the number of people calling to sign up for Obamacare health coverage.

However, people are expressing anger about the cost of plans.

“They’re very frustrated and the deductibles have gone up a lot," said Amy Searcy, a health insurance broker in Lee's Summit.  

Several brokers said it would be more appropriate to call the ACA the Unaffordable Care Act.  

Searcy offered reassurance to people who might be concerned about their plans, given uncertainty about the future of Obamacare.

“We stay abreast of all the changes and how that’s going to affect you," she said. "So, we will communicate with you, if your plan is going away, or maybe if it’s not, but maybe there’s now an option over here that might be better.”

At least 11 million Americans are enrolled in Obamacare policies and Healthcare experts say regardless of changes, ACA plans are expected to be good through 2017.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare
Spot

Related Content

Even As Congress Moves To Repeal Obamacare, Area Marketplace Enrollment Remains Robust

By Jan 12, 2017

Wyandotte County civic and government leaders are calling on the Kansas congressional delegation to oppose repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

A statement from Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Mark Holland says Obamacare is working, and repealing it would leave 6,000 Wyandotte County residents without health coverage.

“The time and energy our community invested in taking full advantage of this law must now be used to protect it,” Mayor Holland said. “There is too much at stake.”

The Future Of Obamacare, A Holiday Weekend To-Do List, And Local Listen

By & Ryan Hennessy Nov 23, 2016

Uncertainty surrounds the Affordable Care Act, as some Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace it. Today, a former Obama administration official discusses possible changes to the law. Then, Brian McTavish presents a Thanksgiving version of his Weekend To-Do List.

Missouri Health Advocates Encouraged By ACA Enrollment Numbers

By Jan 8, 2015

At roughly the midpoint of the second Affordable Care Act open-enrollment period, health advocates say they’re happy with the number of people signing up in Missouri.

Ryan Barker, vice president of health policy at the Missouri Foundation for Health, said that more than 102,000 people enrolled in health plans in the first month alone. In the entire first open enrollment period, 152,000 people signed up.

“We are very confident that we will exceed the numbers from last year,” Barker said in a teleconference Thursday with reporters.