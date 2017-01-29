As Obamcare Enrollment Deadline Looms, People Frustrated By High Cost Of Plans

Tuesday is this year's open enrollment deadline for buying health coverage through the insurance marketplace created by the Affordable Care Act.

According to local health insurance brokers, the Trump administration's push to repeal or replace the ACA, has not impacted the number of people calling to sign up for Obamacare health coverage.

However, people are expressing anger about the cost of plans.

“They’re very frustrated and the deductibles have gone up a lot," said Amy Searcy, a health insurance broker in Lee's Summit.

Several brokers said it would be more appropriate to call the ACA the Unaffordable Care Act.

Searcy offered reassurance to people who might be concerned about their plans, given uncertainty about the future of Obamacare.

“We stay abreast of all the changes and how that’s going to affect you," she said. "So, we will communicate with you, if your plan is going away, or maybe if it’s not, but maybe there’s now an option over here that might be better.”

At least 11 million Americans are enrolled in Obamacare policies and Healthcare experts say regardless of changes, ACA plans are expected to be good through 2017.