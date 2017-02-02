New Survey Shows Big Majority Wants To Keep Guns Out Of Kansas Hospitals

By 4 hours ago

A KU Hospital survey released Wednesday says 72 percent of respondents in five area counties believe hospitals should be allowed to ban concealed guns from their location.
Credit KU Hospital

The University of Kansas Hospital today will go it alone in trying to get the Legislature to roll back a law that would allow almost anyone to carry a concealed gun in almost any public building.

The hospital is backing a bill (HB 2150) that carves out the facility in Kansas City, Kansas, even if lawmakers decide to let the concealed carry bill take effect on July 1. The measure does not carve out the adjoining KU Medical Center campus.

“We’ve had patients calling us already to see if we are allowing people to bring guns in," KU Hospital CEO Bob Page said in a statement.

Page said allowing guns in the hospital would put it at a competitive disadvantage. "We’ve got staff that are worried about what the environment will look like on July 1 should people be allowed to being guns into our organization,” he said.

To make its case, KU commissioned a survey that shows an overwhelming majority of respondents want to keep concealed guns out of hospitals. Eighty-two percent say mental health facilities should be able to prohibit guns, 72 percent say hospitals should be allowed to ban guns from their buildings and 66 percent say public colleges should be allowed to prohibit concealed firearms.

Five hundred registered voters were surveyed in Wyandotte, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami and Atchison counties in July. Two hundred had cell phones. The survey has a margin of error of 4.3 percent, according to KU Hospital.

Even 52 percent of respondents who described themselves as "base GOP" voters said hospitals should be allowed to ban guns in their facilities.

There's been a major effort by newly elected Republican moderates and Democrats in the Legislature to roll back the law passed four years ago but which takes effect in July. They suffered a setback Tuesday when a Senate committee failed to report out a rollback bill.

But an almost identical bill is moving through the House. Those who want to roll back concealed carry never thought getting the bills though committee would be easy. They're banking on maneuvering the measures onto the floors for votes. 

The Kansas State Rifle Association did not return a call seeking comment. But the group maintains that people who enter public buildings have the right to defend themselves with a firearm. 

Sam Zeff covers education and politics for KCUR and the Kansas News Service. He's also co-host of KCUR's political podcast Statehouse Blend Kansas. Follow him on Twitter @samzeff.

Tags: 
KU Medical Center
hospitals
guns
Kansas Legislature
concealed carry
University of Kansas Hospital
KU

Related Content

Battle To Beat Back Campus Concealed Carry In Kansas Is On

By Jan 26, 2017
Sam Zeff / Kansas News Service

Mothers, college professors, pastors, teachers and students packed a Capitol hearing room Thursday morning to make this plea to lawmakers: Roll back a law that in July will make it legal for almost anyone to carry a concealed gun on Kansas college campuses and in other public buildings.

So big was the roll-back contingent that many there to testify had to be hailed to the room from down the hallway.

Kansas House Bill Would Roll Back Campus Firearms Law

By Jan 17, 2017
Stephen Koranda / Kansas Public Radio

The debate over allowing concealed guns on college campuses is starting to heat up in the Kansas Statehouse.

A law passed in 2013 will require public universities to allow concealed guns on campus starting this summer. A group of Kansas lawmakers now is pushing a bill that would exempt state universities and colleges from the requirement.

Supreme Court Precedent Backs Kansas Restrictions On Guns In Public Buildings

By Jan 25, 2017
Patrick McKay / Flickr -- CC

Kansas lawmakers seeking to keep university campuses, hospitals and government buildings off limits to firearms are facing a familiar argument from opponents.

Namely, that such restrictions infringe on the right to keep and bear arms protected by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“It’s a Second Amendment issue,” says Rep. John Whitmer, a Wichita Republican. “It’s a right to bear arms issue.”

Pre-filed bill would allow gun owners to sue 'gun-free' businesses

By Dec 7, 2016

Republican lawmakers in Missouri are continuing their push for expanded gun rights by targeting businesses that operate as gun-free zones.

Legislation pre-filed in the Missouri House would allow people authorized to carry firearms to sue businesses that ban firearms on their properties if they're wounded in a robbery or assault while at that business. It's sponsored by Rep.-elect Nick Schroer, R-O'Fallon.