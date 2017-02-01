New Leaders Of KC's NAACP And SCLC Chapters, Peter Voulkos

Across the city, people celebrated the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with parades, dancing, singing and community service.

For Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, the best way to honor that legacy is through activism.

This year, paired with a celebration of King's life, is the official launch of a campaign for a ten-year, one-eighth cent sales tax increase to benefit the city's East Side.

On Monday, the SCLC-GKC sponsored a community forum to discuss the proposed tax increase.