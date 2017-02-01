New Leaders Of KC's NAACP And SCLC Chapters, Peter Voulkos

The Kansas City chapters of the NAACP and the SCLC are under new leadership. We sit down with the new presidents of these two organizations to hear their vision for the future of KC.
A recent New York Times article said: "Calling Peter Voulkos a ceramist is a bit like calling Jimi Hendrix a guitarist." We learn more about KC's rock star of clay.
Guests:
- Rev. Rodney E. Williams, President, NAACP of Kansas City
- Rev. Vernon Howard, President, SCLC of Greater Kansas City
- Sherry Leedy, Director, Sherry Leedy Contemporary Art
- John Balistreri, Professor of Art at University of Bowling Green and Voulkos's longtime assistant