Murder Motives In Kansas City? Let's Start With The Argument

By & 9 minutes ago
  • Last year, an alleged argument came to a violent end at the 4600 block of Willow Avenue, in Raytown, Missouri.
    Last year, an alleged argument came to a violent end at the 4600 block of Willow Avenue, in Raytown, Missouri.
    Photo illustration by Andrea Tudhope

The quiet neighborhood in Raytown, Missouri, was just coming to life that Friday morning, May 20, 2016, when Daniel Wilson pulled up in his old white Monte Carlo, witnesses say, carrying a grudge and a gun.

People were leaving for work on the 4600 block of Willow Avenue, a long line of beige look-alike duplexes, and kids were waiting at the street corners for school buses. Golfers were teeing off at the public course across the street.

Wilson, 24 at the time, was picking up his former girlfriend and their baby for an appointment. Tyrone London, 27, was in the house, sitting on the living room floor changing a baby’s diaper.  

The two young men had a history and there was bad blood, witnesses later told Kansas City Police. There were words and then:

“I’ll take your life right now,” Wilson reportedly said. He then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot and killed London.

  

This is the first story in KCUR's ongoing series The Argument in which we explore the emotional forces behind many of the murders in the Kansas City area.

  

An argument. A gun. A murder.

It’s an all-too-common story.

Tyrone London was one of the more than 200 homicides in the Kansas City area in 2016, the second year in a row the metro area saw an uptick in murders. The FBI put Kansas City on a list of seven similar-sized cities that helped drive the national murder rate in 2015 and early numbers show Kansas City high up on a similar list for 2016.

Arguments that spin out of control are a key driver of these murders, according to the Kansas City Police Department’s crime statistics, what everyone calls the Blue Sheet, for its light blue line atop the page.

 “It was, indeed, an argument,” Nita Johnson, Wilson’s mother, says of her son’s alleged crime. “It was a situation where it got out of hand.”

The Raytown case is an example of how conflict can brew over time and explode at any moment, ending in gunfire. Shootings like this are often called senseless, but to those involved, there are deeply held beliefs and behaviors that, unfortunately, can turn deadly.

Murder as a public health problem

Public health officials, anti-violence advocates and prosecutors know the reasons behind a killing are more complex than an argument.

The Kansas City Health Department treats the high homicide rate as a public health epidemic, triggered in people after experiencing a childhood trauma – abuse, neglect, household dysfunction. The individual trauma ripples out into a community that’s often racially segregated from the rest of the city, officials say.

Tracie McClendon, deputy director of the Kansas City Health Department, says a person’s ZIP code is more of an indicator of life expectancy than his or her genetic code.

“Because it's not just the trauma that's happening from the individual shooting back and forth,” McClendon says. “But it's the trauma that came as a result of the policies that were put into place within those communities that allowed for at least the appearance of a dwindling sense of hope.”

Still, while most of the killing is focused in certain areas, the trauma and access to firearms is spread metro-wide, as the statistics cover several counties.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James calls this “slow-motion mass murder,” compared to tragedies like, for instance, the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which received a lot of media attention.

“It’s slow-motion, so nobody is really paying attention to it in the same way that the television cameras get planted on a tragedy out there,” James says. “All of which are very valid things that they should be focused on. But the same sort of attention is not given to the slow-motion process of killing people.”

Mom: Wilson didn’t want police involved

Photo of murder victim Tyrone London from Facebook.

  

It was a slow burn that led to the murder on Willow Street in May 2016. Witnesses told police that there was bad blood between Wilson and London, driven by an argument about the way Wilson treated the mother of his child, who is London’s sister.

London’s family did not want to comment until after the murder trial, scheduled for later this year; neighbors also declined to talk about the shooting.

Today, Wilson is in the Jackson County Detention Center, where he has spent two birthdays since he was arrested four days after London was killed. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder and is slated for trial in March 2018. Wilson and his public defender refused to comment for this story.

Wilson’s mother, Nita Johnson, says the long-standing feud between the two young men had been brewing and escalated in 2014 when London badly beat her son, breaking his jaw.

Wilson refused to file a police report, Johnson says, despite her pleas to get law enforcement involved. He wanted to take matters into his own hands, and protect himself. So, she says, he went to a pawn shop and bought a gun.

“My son was like, ‘I’m not going to take this anymore. If he tries to come against me again, I’m not going to take it,’” Johnson says.

Daniel Wilson has been charged with first degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled for March 2018. He remains in custody.
Credit Courtesy Nita Johnson

  

Wilson never had a father figure — his biological dad died when he was around 3 — and perhaps it was male pride, his mother says.

But more than that, Johnson believes her son’s mentality is a reflection shared by many in the black community. He thought he could take care of himself.

“That comes from a lack,” Johnson says. “Lack of having things. Lack of being able to support yourself. Lack of standing up for yourself. Lack of self-esteem. It comes from, ‘They saying I can’t do it, but I can do it.’”

It’s important to note that London and Wilson are representative of the majority of victims and suspects in the city’s murders: black men aged 17 to 34.

Shooting becomes ‘sort of normal’

The Kansas City area is on track to have another year with a high number of homicides, already counted at 56 heading into summer, a particularly high season for gun violence.

Prosecutors wouldn’t comment on the Wilson case. But Jackson County District Attorney Jean Peters Baker says she often sees a murder arising from a string of events, someone being victimized or wronged and someone feeling the need to react, to show “you’re a real man.”

“It sort of becomes normal,” Baker says. “It’s normal in parts of Kansas City where you pick up a gun to resolve a dispute, big or small.”

Normal now, perhaps. But McClendon says she’s not OK with that. Public health officials like herself are now dedicated to treating the violence as an epidemic, creating a social stigma around it much like smoking became.

“Shooting isn't normal. Killing isn't normal,” McClendon says. “That has to be an underlying understanding for everyone. We don't have to kill people to resolve conflicts.”

Next up in this series: The stories behind arguments that escalated into homicides in 2016.

 

Peggy Lowe is investigations editor at KCUR 89.3 and Harvest Public Media. She’s on Twitter @peggyllowe.

Andrea Tudhope is a reporter and producer at KCUR 89.3. She’s on Twitter @_tudhope.

Follow our work and get behind-the-scenes information on The Argument by following us on Facebook.

Tags: 
gun violence
guns
murder
homicide
Kansas City Missouri Police
Raytown
Audio Feature
The Argument

Related Content

Prosecutor Says 2016 Homicide Count Is Kansas City's Failure

By Jan 6, 2017
Eva Wilson / Leawood Baptist Church

Dec. 21 was the winter's solstice, the longest night of 2016. That night, roughly 200 people showed up for a vigil at the Leawood Baptist Church to honor nearly 200 people who lost their lives in homicides in the Kansas City metropolitan area in 2016.

For weeks, the church's front lawn was a sea of white crosses: 193, each with a name, each representing a life lost.

In Kansas City, Missouri in 2016, there were 127 homicides, marking the highest number in nearly a decade. 

Jackson County Prosecutor On Violence And Blight, And Economics Of Income Inequality

By & Apr 20, 2017
Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

Jean Peters Baker's work doesn't end when she steps out of the Jackson County Courthouse. In fact, the county's top prosecutor recently hosted a cleanup event on the 2300 block of Denver Avenue in Kansas City to reduce blight and fight crime. She speaks about that, and about the work of Mayor Sly James' Citizens Task Force on Violence. Then, the only business school professor ever named a MacArthur Fellow tells us why he thinks fixing income inequality in America requires increasing the number of college graduates.

Jackson County Prosecutor Delivers Warning To Residents Of Home Riddled With Gunfire

By May 24, 2017
Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

"This is my momma's house. I ain't movin.'"

This shout rang out amidst a press conference on the 4300 block of Forest Avenue Wednesday afternoon, right after Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker delivered a warning letter.

The warning comes after Baker's office announced they found evidence of 210 shots fired around the property since February 2016. 

"This is not a shooting range, this is a neighborhood," Baker said, after relocating a few houses away from the house in question, as residents aired their concerns about protecting their property.

Mayor Sly James On The State Of KCMO, And Proposed East Side Development Tax

By & Mar 29, 2017
Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

For Mayor Sly James, this has been a particularly busy time. On Tuesday evening, he gave his State of the City Address, which we discuss today, along with a bond proposal James says will trim, but not eliminate, a backlog of public works projects in Kansas City, Missouri.