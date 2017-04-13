Missouri-wide regulations for Uber, Lyft nearing Gov. Greitens’ desk

A bill to establish statewide regulations for Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing companies appears to be headed for final passage.

Only one senator, a Democrat from St. Louis County, voted against House Bill 130 on Tuesday. It now returns to the House because of a few changes, including a requirement that drivers obtain a chauffeur’s license and that ride-hailing companies get separate contracts with airports.

The bill’s main provisions include a $5,000 licensing fee be paid by the company and that drivers have liability insurance and submit to background checks.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews of Pacific, said he’s fine with the Senate’s changes and that the bill could be sent to Gov. Eric Greitens as early as Thursday.

Recent attempts to adopt statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies have failed in large part to opposition from the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission.

The commission has been engaged in a long legal battle with Uber, seeking to ban the service unless the company agrees to the same local regulations as taxi drivers and companies.

Senate Democratic floor leader Gina Walsh of Bellefontaine Neighbors cast the lone “no” vote.

“They are still not held to the same standards as taxicabs in St. Louis,” she said.

But she chose not to block it, saying, “I knew the will of the body was to pass the bill, and voting ‘no’ was the only way to get my point across.”

