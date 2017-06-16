Mid-America Arts Alliance Taps Interim Director As New Leader

By 1 minute ago

Todd Stein has been named the chief executive officer of the Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Credit Courtesy Mid-America Arts Alliance

Todd Stein will continue leading the Kansas City-based Mid-America Arts Alliance, where he has been interim chief executive officer since longtime director Mary Kennedy retired last August.

In an announcement Friday, Mid-America Arts Alliance board chair Ed Clifford said Stein is "the right person to lead our team as the arts world faces challenges securing federal funding for the cultural organizations we support in six states."

The non-profit organization works with arts agencies in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, distributing federal and state grants, helping artists with professional development, and managing touring exhibits presented by the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"The original concept was that of a collective – one state couldn’t accomplish as much as multiple states working together to achieve a common goal," Stein says, noting that Mid-America was the first regional arts organization in the United States and is now in its 45th year.

"That’s what we’re focusing back in on: strengthening our partnerships with state agencies in the region. Working together is how we’re going to get through this moment, when not just federal funding but also state funding, especially in our region, is generally on the decline."

Since January of this year, Stein says, he and others have been pressing lawmakers to preserve federal funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, and will continue that push as the Senate Appropriations Committee considers the federal budget in the next three months.

Stein says he sees widespread support for federal arts funding, which gives him hope.

"It’s bipartisan," he notes. "We’re seeing it from senators who play an influential role in the appropriations process who may not be public in their support, but are working very hard behind the scenes to keep those agencies funded."

Stein says he's also been "delighted" to find strong support for Mid-America Arts Alliance regardless of who was leading the organization.

"What I’m finding consistently among funders and stakeholders is a belief in our mission and the impact of our work — our ability to reach underserved constituents and rural areas not just through our own programs but through national programs as well."

Stein has been with the organization for four years, serving as chief operator officer before taking over as interim CEO. Before joining the Mid-America Arts Alliance, he was deputy director and COO of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art.

C.J. Janovy is an arts reporter for KCUR 89.3. You can find her on Twitter, @cjjanovy.

Tags: 
Mid-America Arts Alliance
Kansas City Missouri
Kansas
Missouri
NEA
arts funding
Digital Post

Related Content

As Trump Calls For End To Federal Arts Funding, Mid-America Arts Alliance Braces For Battle

By Mar 16, 2017
Courtesy of Mid-America Arts Alliance

With President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Mid-America Arts Alliance will widen its advocacy efforts in hopes of preserving funding for the agencies, says Todd Stein, M-AAA's interim chief executive officer.

Outgoing Mid-America Arts Alliance Leader Says She Is 'Deeply Concerned About Kansas'

By Sep 19, 2016
Mid-America Arts Alliance

Mid-America Arts Alliance CEO Mary Kennedy has made arts accessibility a focus of her career, sparked by childhood experiences with dance classes.

"As a kid, I grew up in a really tough neighborhood, and the arts were really my way out," said Kennedy, a native of Topeka, Kansas. 

Longtime Leader Of Mid-America Arts Alliance Announces Retirement

By Aug 23, 2016
courtesy: Mid-America Arts Alliance

Mid-America Arts Alliance CEO Mary Kennedy has announced her resignation, effective Oct. 1. 

Kennedy is the third CEO of the regional nonprofit arts organization, having served in that role since 2000. Her connection to M-AAA dates back to 1989, when she joined the organization as curator of exhibitions for ExhibitsUSA, the national traveling exhibition program. 

"It has been an honor to work for an organization whose mission so closely emulates my own: more art for more people," Kennedy said in a news release. 